Browns Release RB Corey Taylor

Friday, the Cleveland Browns made the decision to release running back Corey Taylor per his agency, which would leave the Browns with two open roster spots to fill.

The Cleveland Browns are releasing running back Corey Taylor per his agent as reported by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. A corresponding move has not been announced at this point.

The Browns are going to have two open roster spots once they place second year linebacker Jacob Phillips on injured reserve with torn biceps he suffered in the first practice with the New York Giants on Thursday.

As for Taylor, the Browns have a ton of running backs and are getting more certain of their situation. In the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor had six carries for 17 yards with a long of 4. That 2.8 yard average was tied for the highest in the game.



The Browns carried a number of backs because they had no interest in putting Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt into preseason action, something that is likely to continue. However, the Browns still have D'Ernest Johnson, John Kelly and even utilized Johnny Stanton as a tailback in that contest.

They also want to put rookie Demetric Felton in at running back after he played exclusively at wide receiver in the Jaguars game. He was able to catch four passes on six targets for 44 yards, an impressive debut.

It's possible that Taylor's agent requested their client be released to maximize his opportunity to catch on somewhere else. There simply may not be enough reps to show much with the Browns, since the likelihood has been that he would be released eventually as the Browns look set with the running backs they will carry this year.

Between the season-ending injury to Phillips and an elbow injury to Sione Takitaki, the severity of which is not known, the Browns may try to add more linebacker help. The Browns may not be terribly excited to play either Malcolm Smith or Anthony Walker in any preseason games this year, so they will look to add more help in that area.

They might also be looking at pass rushers and maybe a tight end.

READ MORE: Browns Linebacker Jacob Phillips To Miss Season With Torn Biceps Tendon