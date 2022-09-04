Skip to main content

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

As reported by Mike Garfolo of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns are set to sign offensive lineman Joe Haeg according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Haeg is a 29-year old lineman with experience at both tackle and guard preparing for his seventh season in the NFL.

The move immediately prompts multiple questions. First, what does this mean in terms of the availability of Jack Conklin, who has been working back from a season-ending knee injury last year?

Second, if the Browns don't place Conklin on injured reserve, what is the corresponding roster move to account for Haeg?

The Browns have Chris Hubbard and James Hudson as depth for the tackle position as well. If Conklin isn't ready to play against the Carolina Panthers, it would stand tor reason that one of those two would start that game at right tackle, so is Haeg temporary depth?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haeg is an excellent fit for what the Browns want to do with their offensive line. He is an excellent athlete that goes nicely with the wide zone blocking scheme the Browns employ. However, he's never really hit in his career in the NFL. Fit and being coached by offensive line coach Bill Callahan might help, but much of that will depend on how long he is going to be with the Browns. If he's only here a week or few, it may not matter.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

13557E8F-C013-4153-8A7D-AB942298844C
News

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

By Brandon Little
93B1FDA6-66A7-45A3-A20E-0588484256FA
News

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

By Brandon Little
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) catches a pass as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (34) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

New Podcast - Finalizing the Roster

By Pete Smith
567B9FC9-AB73-4008-9D93-7A61095BE041
News

Browns Release DE Isaac Rochell

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) prepares to pass in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

By Pete Smith
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Practice Squad Tracker

By Brandon Little
2D8EFCA9-AB66-4CF2-95F1-C0D51FC15ECD
News

Ndamukong Suh Continues to Check in With Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little
2ABCAC9D-DE57-4C3F-A38F-79FDFC30FD3C
News

Thoughts on The Cleveland Browns 53 Man Roster

By Brandon Little