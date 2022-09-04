Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

The Cleveland Browns are set to sign offensive lineman Joe Haeg according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Haeg is a 29-year old lineman with experience at both tackle and guard preparing for his seventh season in the NFL.

The move immediately prompts multiple questions. First, what does this mean in terms of the availability of Jack Conklin, who has been working back from a season-ending knee injury last year?

Second, if the Browns don't place Conklin on injured reserve, what is the corresponding roster move to account for Haeg?

The Browns have Chris Hubbard and James Hudson as depth for the tackle position as well. If Conklin isn't ready to play against the Carolina Panthers, it would stand tor reason that one of those two would start that game at right tackle, so is Haeg temporary depth?

Haeg is an excellent fit for what the Browns want to do with their offensive line. He is an excellent athlete that goes nicely with the wide zone blocking scheme the Browns employ. However, he's never really hit in his career in the NFL. Fit and being coached by offensive line coach Bill Callahan might help, but much of that will depend on how long he is going to be with the Browns. If he's only here a week or few, it may not matter.