Browns Star Myles Garrett is a Fan of Bringing Back Jadeveon Clowney

Myles Garrett is enjoying his best season as a pro. The all-pro caliber player may not be heading to the playoffs, but he surely did his part. Garrett has 15 sacks on the season and a career high 50 tackles. Some of his numbers likely went up due to the fact that Jadeveon Clowney is playing opposite of him.

Garrett in fact wants Clowney back. For good reason at that.

“I want him here. I think he has a lot of football left and he doesn't know that,” Garrett told the media Friday.

On the season Clowney has contributed seven sacks and 35 tackles. The important this is that Clowney has been relatively healthy. He’s going to start 14 games this season, that will be the most since he started 14 in 2018 with the Houston Texans.

The tricky part in getting Clowney back will be the contract. Clowney is on a one-year deal paying him $8-million dollars. A prove it kind of deal that will likely result in Clowney looking for a multi-year deal this offseason. Clowney has played well enough to increase his pay on a longer contract.

Even the defensive ends’ head coach believes the defensive line has done good things this season. So, there’s not much of a question of if the Browns want to bring Clowney back. It’ll all come down to the numbers.

Those two guys, I really include the whole defensive line, great camaraderie. I just think that group practiced hard...then they play hard during the game,” Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

Garrett is important to the Browns, more so than anyone else on the team. Keeping him happy could be important over the course of his career. A step in the right direction will be bringing back his running-mate, Clowney.

