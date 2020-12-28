Despite Loss To The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns Still Control Their Destiny

The Browns did themselves no good losing to the Jets, but still control their own destiny heading into the final week of the regular season.

Cleveland took a loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, one that not many seen coming. The writing was on the wall for an upset alert considering how much the Browns had missing, but still no one saw it coming. With Cleveland now 10-5 on the season and one game remaining, they still have multiple avenues to the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs 14-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 12-3 Buffalo Bills 11-3 (play on MNF) Tennessee Titans 10-5 Miami Dolphins 10-5 Baltimore Ravens 10-5 Cleveland Browns 10-5 Indianapolis Colts 10-5

Win And Get In

First and by the far the easiest route for the Browns to end their long streak of not reaching the playoffs. If Cleveland can beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday, they will secure a wildcard spot.

Easier said than done, considering the Steelers blew the doors off the Browns earlier in the season. Of course that was really before the Browns began to solidify who they are and was without Nick Chubb. Steelers could opt to rest some players since they have locked up the AFC North, do not be surprised if they don’t.

This route is the easiest because it’s the only one where the Browns control their destiny, it is in their hands. How they play will dictate whether they will be playing the following weekend, or not.

Depend On Others

Cleveland did themselves a favor when they swept the AFC South this year. The Tennessee Titans currently lead the division and finish out the season with the Houston Texans. A loss would not only knock out the Titans from their division lead, but would have them needing help to even reach the playoffs. Cleveland would get in over the Titans if they both finished 10-6 and both the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens win their final games.

Titans would lose the division lead as well, if the Colts won following the loss. It would be all around bad for a team who just got boat raced by the Green Bay Packers.

When defeating the Indianapolis Colts, Browns gained an advantage over them too. Both teams sit at 10-5, but Browns are in and the Colts are out as of right now due to the tiebreaker. Colts have a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that beat the Colts for their only win this season.

If the Browns had beat the Jets, there would be no chance Jaguars even want to win the final week of the regular season. But, even with a win, the Jaguars will maintain the number one pick and rights to Trevor Lawrence. Colts are a far and away superior team, but crazy things happen when you have nothing to play for like the Jags’ do.

In the end, it is tough to depend on lesser teams to defeat either the Titans or Colts. With that said, the Browns need to take advantage of what they can control. That is beating the Steelers, a game in which they will have a hand full of players returning as long as everything goes as planned.