Browns Superstar And Minority Cavs Owner Myles Garrett Shows Up For Game One
There aren't many things better in sports than a playoff game in Cleveland. Browns fans yearn for the day that we can fill Cleveland Browns Stadium for a Divisional Playoff game or AFC Championship game. While we wait for that experience, the Cavs and Guardians continue to carry the weight.
The NBA Playoffs began on Saturday in Cleveland, where the Cavs and Magic tangled in the four versus five seed matchup. In Cleveland fashion, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was packed and one man was there leading the charge... Myles Garrett.
In 2023, Garrett became a minority owner of the basketball team and as we would expect, he has been very involved since the acquisition. Throughout the year, he was seen at Cavs games with one of the best being after the Browns took down the Steelers in late November.
Saturday, Garrett took to his courtside seat at Rocket Mortgage. With a white towel in hand, he was part of the 19,432 who cheered on the Cavaliers in their Game One win.
April in the NBA, inches that league closer to the end of their season, while April in the NFL marks the start of the year.
Organized Team Activities commenced for each franchise in the middle of the month which always brings a "back to school" feel to the team. The players were back in town and in the facility beginning to build for next year.
At the end of this week, the draft will take place in Detroit and things around the NFL will start to materialize for each franchise before the summertime.
Game two in the Cavs series is Monday night and I'm sure that Garrett, and maybe some other Cleveland Browns will be there cheering on the Cavs.