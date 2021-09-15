5 Players Out for Wednesday's Practice as Browns Prepare for Texans

The Cleveland Browns will take the practice field on Wednesday without four of their offensive linemen due to injury as well as rookie defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, who is out with an illness.

As the Cleveland Browns were preparing to head out for Wednesday's practice, the team announced that five players would be out, including offensive linemen Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, J.C. Tretter and Chris Hubbard as well as rookie defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

All four offensive lineman are dealing with a brand of physical ailment, including knee issues for both Conklin and Tretter, the ankle that has Wills labeled day to day and a triceps injury for Hubbard, Togiai is out with an illness.

Last year, the Browns had a lot of their offensive either limited or even rest for practices at times during the week not because their playing status was up in the air, but simply allow them to heal and limit the wear and tear on the body over the long season. Tretter has routinely been someone who practices sparingly, but still plays every snap on Sunday.

However, Wills' status is up in the air for Sunday and it would seem as though Hubbard's might be as well, since if Wills cannot go, he would be starting.

For the purposes of this practice, however, Blake Hance will likely get reps at left tackle, which is valuable in case they need him there. So long as Michael Dunn's back allows him to practice, he may need to step in and practice as well. If not, then the Browns will likely turn to rookie James Hudson.

No details have been released as far as Togiai's illness is concerned.

The Browns are coming off the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and are looking to get healthy, both literally in the case of their offensive line, but also in the standings, as they get ready to host the Houston Texans in their home opener.

Kevin Stefanski said that Odell Beckham will practice on a limited basis, but he has been ruled out for the Houston Texans game.

One additional note: Offensive tackle Alex Taylor, formerly with the Cleveland Browns has signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad. Taylor was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury in preseason, but the Browns agreed to release him, so he was free to sign with someone else.

READ MORE: Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Receives Recommendation for Commuted Sentence