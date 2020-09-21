Browns Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson, Mack Wilson Return to Practice Monday

The Cleveland Browns received welcome news as corners Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson as well as Mack Wilson all participated in practice on Monday.

Williams had been listed as day to day for weeks with a shoulder injury. Johnson suffered a lacerated liver in training camp and Wilson suffered a hyper-extended knee that caused him to miss about a month.

The level of their participation is unclear at this point, but just getting them onto the practice field in any capacity is a lift for a defense that was missing five starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson being able to play might provide the biggest lift of the three, because the slot corner position has been targeted by opponents consistently in the first two games. This was an area where Johnson shined in training camp, drawing rave reviews for his ability to play man coverage.

Terrance Mitchell has been filling in for Williams and if they put Williams back in there, it could free Mitchell up to help in a few places. It's not out of the question that Williams will have to earn the job back from Mitchell, who hasn't been bad.

If Wilson can go, he will step in at the weak side linebacker, which has been brutalized with injuries. Rookie Jacob Phillips stepped in for Wilson only to suffer a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Against the Bengals, the Browns were playing Malcolm Smith and Sione Takitaki depending on the situation.

The Browns have struggled in coverage and as they get guys back healthy, it allows for the opportunity to shore up those issues and at least play better than they have been in that area of the game.

Jack Conklin also returned to practice on Monday. He was dressed but did not play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn and Jacob Phillips did not participate.