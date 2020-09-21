SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson, Mack Wilson Return to Practice Monday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns received welcome news as corners Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson as well as Mack Wilson all participated in practice on Monday.

Williams had been listed as day to day for weeks with a shoulder injury. Johnson suffered a lacerated liver in training camp and Wilson suffered a hyper-extended knee that caused him to miss about a month.

The level of their participation is unclear at this point, but just getting them onto the practice field in any capacity is a lift for a defense that was missing five starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson being able to play might provide the biggest lift of the three, because the slot corner position has been targeted by opponents consistently in the first two games. This was an area where Johnson shined in training camp, drawing rave reviews for his ability to play man coverage.

Terrance Mitchell has been filling in for Williams and if they put Williams back in there, it could free Mitchell up to help in a few places. It's not out of the question that Williams will have to earn the job back from Mitchell, who hasn't been bad.

If Wilson can go, he will step in at the weak side linebacker, which has been brutalized with injuries. Rookie Jacob Phillips stepped in for Wilson only to suffer a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Against the Bengals, the Browns were playing Malcolm Smith and Sione Takitaki depending on the situation.

The Browns have struggled in coverage and as they get guys back healthy, it allows for the opportunity to shore up those issues and at least play better than they have been in that area of the game.

Jack Conklin also returned to practice on Monday. He was dressed but did not play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn and Jacob Phillips did not participate.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at First Energy Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

FG Thoughts: Three Points on Washington Football Team

Three thoughts on the Washington Football Team and their upcoming week three matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.

Shawn Stevenson

Washington At Notable Disadvantage Against Browns

The Washington Football Team finds themselves at a disadvantage when facing the Cleveland Browns due to the schedule with the Browns off ten days while Washington is on the road in back to back games, including at Arizona Sunday.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

To Do List: 4 Areas For the Browns to Address Heading Into Game Against Washington

With the 10 days between games, the Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to address a few areas in preparation for their game against Washington.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign TE Kyle Markway to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns added tight end Kyle Markway to their practice squad. They have 15 of their 16 spots filled.

Pete Smith

Steelers Offense Continues to Look Sluggish As Team Improves to 2-0

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their record to 2-0, defeating the Denver Broncos 26-21 on Sunday, but their offense underwhelms for the second week in a row.

Pete Smith

How to Watch for Free: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football for the Battle Of Ohio, this game will be able to be seen on the NFL Network in multiple ways.

BrandonLittle

NFL Stars Going Down All Over The League

Week 2 is not off to a good start for the NFL, injuries are happening left and right for teams.

BrandonLittle

The Browns Offensive Identity is the Offensive Line

For all the star power the Cleveland Browns have on offense, their identity is their offensive line, which has been impressive through two games and should only get better.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Defense Relied On Defensive Line, Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns defense showed some holes in Thursday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the defensive line and Denzel Ward stood out.

BrandonLittle