SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

8 Browns Players Limited in Thursday Practice, Sheldrick Redwine Full Participant

Pete Smith

In preparation for their game against the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns have a number of players limited even if corner Denzel Ward is the only one who is out.

The good news is that safety Sheldrick Redwine was a full participant on Thursday after being out for the game against the  Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury. 

Additionally, the reviews for the returns of defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich from the Reserve/COVID-19 list have been positive.

 Starting offensive linemen Jack Conklin, J.C. Tretter and Wyatt Teller are both limited and backup center Nick Harris is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week.

Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Vincent Taylor are limited, which is particularly concerning given that the Browns are likely to face a significant amount of Derrick Henry this week, so they need all the fresh bodies they can get on the interior.

Last but certainly not least, Kareem Hunt is nursing a thigh injury and he's been limited so far this week.

The Titans have a number of concerns as well and they start with Jeffery Simmons, their stud nose tackle. He's trending in the right direction as he was limited in practice Thursday after being out Wednesday.

Two of their starting offensive linemen have yet to practice this week in left guard Roger Saffold and right tackle Dennis Kelly. They are already playing backup David Quessenberry at left tackle.

Two of the teams tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkster have been out both days and their fullback was limited.

Their terrific wide receiver A.J. Brown appears to have aggravated a hip as he was not on the injury report at all Wednesday, but was held out of practice on Thursday.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Hire John Dorsey As Your Team's General Manager

Reports suggest teams are considering former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey to once again wear that mantle, a mistake they don't want to make.

Pete Smith

by

Muniro01

Mayfield Still Has Not Proved He Deserves a New Contract

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield needs to prove he is a franchise quarterback and his recent performances have not helped his case.

Shawn Stevenson

by

fredlinger

Who Is Gonna Tackle Derrick Henry?

The Cleveland Browns have benefited from being able to run teams out of games late in the fourth quarter. When they face the Tennessee Titans, they must be prepared to taste some of their own medicine.

Pete Smith

How Will Baker Mayfield Perform When it Matters Most?

The Browns are fighting for their first playoff berth since 2002. Will Baker Mayfield show up against the Titans, Ravens and Steelers in tough matchups?

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns’ Who Made PFF’s All-Pro Team Thus Far

A look at the players from the Cleveland Browns who have made the all pro team thus far launched by Pro Football Focus

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

A Frustrating Limitation Within the Browns Offense

The Cleveland Browns offense has a limitation on their offense due to a lack of receiving threat that can excel on the outside. The team has attempted to mitigate the issue, but it leaves them vulnerable in certain matchups.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their week twelve matchup. Live updates available throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns Sign EDGE Jamal Davis II To Practice Squad

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of Jamal Davis II to the practice squad.

Pete Smith

Ronnie Harrison Out 4 to 6 Weeks Per Report

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison will miss four to six weeks with a shoulder injury according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Browns Claim Safety Tedric Thompson Off Waivers

In light of injuries to Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine, the Cleveland Browns added additional safety help, claiming safety Tedric Thompson off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith