8 Browns Players Limited in Thursday Practice, Sheldrick Redwine Full Participant

In preparation for their game against the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns have a number of players limited even if corner Denzel Ward is the only one who is out.

The good news is that safety Sheldrick Redwine was a full participant on Thursday after being out for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury.

Additionally, the reviews for the returns of defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich from the Reserve/COVID-19 list have been positive.

Starting offensive linemen Jack Conklin, J.C. Tretter and Wyatt Teller are both limited and backup center Nick Harris is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week.

Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Vincent Taylor are limited, which is particularly concerning given that the Browns are likely to face a significant amount of Derrick Henry this week, so they need all the fresh bodies they can get on the interior.

Last but certainly not least, Kareem Hunt is nursing a thigh injury and he's been limited so far this week.

The Titans have a number of concerns as well and they start with Jeffery Simmons, their stud nose tackle. He's trending in the right direction as he was limited in practice Thursday after being out Wednesday.

Two of their starting offensive linemen have yet to practice this week in left guard Roger Saffold and right tackle Dennis Kelly. They are already playing backup David Quessenberry at left tackle.

Two of the teams tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkster have been out both days and their fullback was limited.

Their terrific wide receiver A.J. Brown appears to have aggravated a hip as he was not on the injury report at all Wednesday, but was held out of practice on Thursday.