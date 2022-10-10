Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

The Cleveland Browns made a trade to acquire Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones for a late round pick according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. The deal was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB provided the full details of the trade.

The deal includes a pick swap in 2024. The Browns move a pick down from the sixth round to the seventh round, so they keep the same number of picks while adding a player, something Berry tries to do with most of trades.

Jones is 27 years and will be 28 on November 4th, but he fits what the Browns love in their linebackers. He's light and fast, athletic in coverage and has excellent range, but he has yet to play a down in 2022. He's spent the first five games of this season on injured reserve as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

That may be why the Falcons were willing to accept a deal for a late round pick, but the deal will depend on the results of a physical.

Jones is only earning $1.14 million this season minus the five games he's already missed. He's got a roster bonus that is worth $500,000. But the Falcons already paid his $4.5 million roster bonus and they will be on the hook for his signing bonus, including next year and three void years.

In exchange for an undisclosed draft pick, the Falcons would more than $17 million to move Jones.

Jones is under contract for a hair under $12 million next season along with a roster bonus worth over a little more than $700,000 and a per game bonus worth $430,000.

So, if the Browns don't like Jones as a fit, they can cut him and they won't offer him a dime next year so long as they cut him before his roster bonus is due. They get a cheap audition that should immediately upgrade the linebacker position, notably third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips, who has been nothing short of dreadful this year.

If Jones plays well and his shoulder holds up, the Browns could work out a deal with Jones that reduces his salary in 2023 in exchange for more years or simply deferring his some of his salary to a void year.

The Browns now have two options at linebacker for next season to go with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Anthony Walker Jr., who suffered a season-ending leg injury, will be an unrestricted free agent. Assuming he's recovered from the injury that knocked him out for this season, they could either go with him or work out a new deal with Jones.

It doesn't do anything to address their defensive tackle position, but the low risk, medium reward for another player that fits their defense represents a reasonable shot to take at this point in the season.

Could the Browns be as fortunate as when they acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallass Cowboys? Maybe not, but for now, the immediate focus is on Jones's physical.