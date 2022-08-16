Skip to main content

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, the Cleveland Browns are releasing defensive tackle Sheldon Day ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
Ahead of the first cut down deadline, the Cleveland Browns are releasing defensive tackle Sheldon Day according to a report from Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Day was a player that contributed for the Browns in 2021 largely from the practice squad. Thus far in training camp this year, Day has been on the PUP list with a back injury.

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has been candid in saying that his defensive tackle rotation is set at this point. Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan are the ones with Tommy Togiai and rookie Perrion Winfrey as the twos. Kiffin has mentioned that Day could have a role as well, but even if he's not saying it, it would likely come on the practice squad.

In that vein, it might seem strange to release Day this early in the process. If they suffer an injury to one of the top four, they might need him. However, that might be the precise reason to release Day now.

If Day isn't going to be part of the rotation with the Browns, he would likely want a shot to make someone else's regular rotation. As a result, the Browns do right by the player by letting him go see if that's a possibility. If not, the Browns may get Day back on the practice squad in a couple weeks or in the event of an injury.

Bearing that all in mind, the Browns never activated Day from the PUP list. Is his back a longer term problem? Maybe the Browns weren't comfortable clearing his back injury and perhaps another team will. 

This move reduces the Browns to 86 players, so long as they announce they are placing both Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on injured reserve. That would leave one more cut to down to 85 ahead of Tuesday's four o'clock deadline.

