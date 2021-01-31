Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Cleveland Browns Will Have New Alternate Uniform To Celebrate 75 Years

To cap off 75 years of existence the Browns will bring a new uniform to the table, as well as a commemorative logo.
As an organization 2021 will be 75 years for the Browns. Cleveland will have a commemorative logo available next season, as well as a alternate uniform.

Browns EVP J.W. Johnson told 92.3 The Fan that the team will have an additional uniform in the rotation next season. The Browns released new uniforms this past season and it went well, they look even better when they are winning. Johnson had some fun with the announcement himself.

The uniforms will likely be available for purchase, as most are. Johnson poked fun at all of those who tried to guess what the team’s uniform would look like prior to the 2020 season.

The Browns current uniforms have a retro feel to them and resemble a uniform of the past. It is not clear if the new alternate will be a throwback style uniform, or if it will be a new design to top off 75 years.

Whichever way the Browns decides to go with the new alternates, it won’t matter much as long as they are winning, even if they do not look the best. But, if the last uniform reveal shows anything, it’s that way the design team knows what they are doing. It is unclear just when the uniforms will be revealed.

