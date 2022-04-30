Browns Trade 118th Pick to Minnesota Vikings

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings have come together on a trade sending 118th pick to the Vikings for a pair of picks.

The Cleveland Browns have made their second trade of the NFL Draft, this time with the Minnesota Vikings. Andrew Berry works out a deal with his former lieutenant Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah, sending the 118th pick to the Vikings in exchange for pick 156 in the fifth-round and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Few 2023 picks have been moved at this point, perhaps an indication of how much stronger the league feels about next year's draft. The Browns are able to add another draft asset while still maintaining a pick in the fifth round. They had previously traded their own fifth-round pick, so this gives them one in the round.

Berry is a fan of pick swaps. He likes to keep or add picks rather than simply give them up, adding to the versatility they have in the draft. The Browns added a pair of fourth round picks moving down from 44th pick. They now trade their own fourth rounder for additional assets.

This is at least the second time the Browns and Vikings have spoken this draft. The two teams were in talks in a deal for the 59th pick, but the deal wasn't consummated. The Vikings selected offensive guard Ed Ingram out of LSU with the pick.

Drake Jackson, the pass rusher out of USC and James Cook, a running back from Georgia the Browns had in for a pre-draft visit went in the next handful of picks.

Considering how committed to keeping picks in this draft, it stands to reason the Browns are likely to add a kicker.