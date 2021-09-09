Cleveland Browns Waive OT Greg Senat From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Thursday afternoon by waiving offensive tackle Greg Senat from the injured reserve. Senat was placed on the injured reserve at the end of August with a knee injury.

Senat was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. Senat initially made the Ravens roster before being waived. Though, the tackle has struggled to see the field as his only professional appearance has been with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Senat played in 10 games, mostly on special teams. Senat spent part of 2020 on the Browns practice squad.

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds Senat has a good frame for tackle. Also, his basketball background was always intriguing - it goes to show his athleticism. Senat played basketball four years at Wagner College. Interesting enough he did not join the football team until his senior season. Senat showed enough his senior season to attract some looks from NFL scouts.

Senat is a raw talent as he just has not played much football. Potentially a nice development piece for someone once he is healthy. The obviously was not going to be with the Browns, who are well off on the offensive line. Injured reserve players do not count against the 53-man roster, so it doesn’t necessarily mean another move is coming. This very well could be to give Senat a chance elsewhere, potentially joining another team’s practice was once healthy.