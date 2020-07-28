BrownsDigest
Browns Waive Defensive Lineman Trevon Young

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns have waived DE Trevon Young with an injury designation. This move comes after the Browns placed RB Dontrell Hilliard and DB Jovante Moffatt on the Reserved/COVID-19 list earlier this week. The waive transaction was first reported by Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot.

Young was added to the Browns practice squad late last season on December 3rd. He later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the franchise on December 30th. Many Browns fans are likely to be unfamiliar with the edge player as he never played a snap for the team. Young was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and spent majority of the time on their practice squad.

Since being drafted the Young has only appeared in two games playing twelve snaps dating back to his rookie year. The most meaningful stat he has recorded thus far is a fumble recovery back in 2018 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to being drafted, Trevon Young was an EDGE defender at the University of Louisville and was teammates with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Young played at Louisville from 2014-17 and redshirted his junior season in 2016. Playing predominantly as a 3-4 outside linebacker Young finished his collegiate career with 14 sacks and 101 tackles.

Young is a prospect with decent measurables and posted the third best three-cone in the 2018 NFL Combine for EDGE players. He is likely to land with another team needing depth in 3-4 defensive schemes.

Given the limited offseason program due to the effects of COVID-19, Young was likely a longshot to make the 53-man roster. Also, considering defensive coordinator Joe Woods has vocalized his intentions of using four down linemen. The waiving of Young does not have any impact on starters, but his absence may help the likes of undrafted players to potentially make the practice squad.

