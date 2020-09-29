Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB clearly doesn't trust the Cleveland Browns as she ranks them the lowest of any team with a winning record in this week's power rankings and below two teams with losing records. She has the Browns ranked 18th and it's really difficult to blame her at this point.

The Browns have beaten the teams ranked 28th and 29th in this list and were thoroughly whacked by the Baltimore Ravens, who are ranked 4th in spite of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns are improving and winning the games they are supposed to win, but that doesn't guarantee them a lofty ranking nor should it. If the Browns go out and lose to the Dallas Cowboys, ranked 15th this week, no one is going to really know what to make of this team or just how good they are.

So much about this season is growing and developing over the course of the year, which hopefully culminates in a playoff berth. Heading into week four, they've showed they aren't a terrible team, but just how good they are remains to be seen.

The next three weeks will provide some clarity on where the Browns are at least before the bye week. Dallas, 1-2, is ranked 15th, the Indianapolis Colts, 2-1, are ranked 16th and the Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-0 are ranked 6th.

The main focus for the Browns is they are improving and on a better track than years past. That needs to continue if they are going to be a playoff team this year and working toward being a contender in 2021.