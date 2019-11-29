Browns
Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith

When the Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, it moved them to 9-3, putting them in a commanding lead to earn the first AFC wildcard berth. If they win one of their remaining four games, they have virtually guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs. No other team in the AFC, save for division leaders, has more than six wins. For the Cleveland Browns, currently at 5-6, it only complicates an already difficult path to the post season.

The Browns are fortunate in they have one of the easier schedules in the league with their remaining five games, but short of sweeping all five, they are going to need some help, especially if the Bills lock up the first wildcard.

It starts with beating the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. They sit at 6-5 and if the Browns fail to beat them, they'll be two games behind them with only four games remaining and the second game against the Baltimore Ravens becomes a must win affair. The Steelers are also the only wildcard contender left on their schedule, so it's their final opportunity to hand a competing team a loss.

The rest of their schedule is an opportunity to scoop up wins while the viable teams in the AFC South and West will have to battle amongst themselves to get there. As an example, the Tennessee Titans have to play the Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans twice. All of those teams are vying for a playoff spot and if they just beat each other, muddling the overall field, it would benefit the Browns if they keep winning.

Since the team found themselves at 2-6, they've been in a position where they have to win at least seven of their final eight games just to have a chance. Three straight wins and it's starting to look more possible. The Browns need a win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, which is easier said than done. If they accomplish that, not only does it mean their first sweep of the Steelers since 1988, it would mean clearing a massive hurdle between them and their first playoff berth since 2002.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North rematch; one that could potentially be a one sided fantasy impact.

Browns Add DE Robert McCray to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Robert McCray to their practice squad. McCray fills out the practice squad, which had two vacancies created when the team elevated Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin to the active roster.

Joe Schobert Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pete Smith
Joe Schobert has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12, in which he recorded three solo tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up four other passes.

Cleveland Browns Have Everything to Play For

BrandonLittle
The Browns are rolling as of right now, winners of three straight games and if it continues multiple goals are in reach, including a sweep of the division and a playoff spot.

Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith
Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rematch against the Cleveland Browns, officially benching Mason Rudolph.

Greg Robinson Not Practicing Due to Reported Concussion Symptoms Wednesday Morning

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was unable to practice Wednesday after he was placed into the concussion protocol for reported symptoms. In the event he is unable to play this week, that would likely mean Justin McCray would fill in at left tackle.

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith
Since returning from hamstring injuries, Cleveland Browns corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been on opposite paths. Ward is thriving, returning to his rookie form while Williams is struggling with all of the added attention.