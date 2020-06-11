Case Keenum Challenges Others To "Humble Yourselves, Listen And Engage In Uncomfortable Conversations"

On a day where Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski publicly challenged players to be the change they wish to see in the world when it comes to social justice, quarterback Case Keenum tweeted out some thoughts he had regarding the murder of George Floyd. Keenum spent time in Minneapolis playing for the Minnesota Vikings and explained how that touched him, what he has resolved to do after a few weeks of thinking about.

The words come off as heartfelt and like someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about this situation and what his role should be.

He notes that black people who have suffered injustices for too long in this country and as he puts it, feels "called to do more." Touching on what his father has taught him, Keenum says he is taking a firm stand against racism.

Keenum also explains how he watched the video of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery with a friend of his, who has a son, trying to see it from his point of view. As he showed when he signed with the Browns with a video, Keenum has a son. And he is thinking about this through the lens of being a father and what that has caused him to feel from that point of view.

Keenum identifies himself as a follower of Jesus and looks at these events through his religious beliefs. He says he will not hide behind faith, instead saying it calls him to be active in combating this evil in the country, quoting biblical scripture in the process.

Finally, Keenum discusses Floyd and what he was trying to do with his life in Minneapolis. He comes to the conclusion that he will give what he can to help restore those communities the way Floyd had tried to do. He challenges people to help restore communities as well as for people to humble themselves, listen and engage in uncomfortable conversations regarding race.