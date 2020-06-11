BrownsDigest
Case Keenum Challenges Others To "Humble Yourselves, Listen And Engage In Uncomfortable Conversations"

Pete Smith

On a day where Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski publicly challenged players to be  the change they wish to see in the world when it comes to social justice, quarterback Case Keenum tweeted out some thoughts he had regarding the murder of George Floyd. Keenum spent time in Minneapolis playing for the Minnesota Vikings and explained how that touched him, what he has resolved to do after a few weeks of thinking about.

The words come off as heartfelt and like someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about this situation and what his role should be.

He notes that black people who have suffered injustices for too long in this country and as he puts it, feels "called to do more." Touching on what his father has taught him, Keenum says he is taking a firm stand against racism.

Keenum also explains how he watched the video of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery with a friend of his, who has a son, trying to see it from his point of view. As he showed when he signed with the Browns with a video, Keenum has a son. And he is thinking about this through the lens of being a father and what that has caused him to feel from that point of view.

Keenum identifies himself as a follower of Jesus and looks at these events through his religious beliefs. He says he will not hide behind faith, instead saying it calls him to be active in combating this evil in the country, quoting biblical scripture in the process.

Finally, Keenum discusses Floyd and what he was trying to do with his life in Minneapolis. He comes to the conclusion that he will give what he can to help restore those communities the way Floyd had tried to do. He challenges people to help restore communities as well as for people to humble themselves, listen and engage in uncomfortable conversations regarding race.

36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

The Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures across three major sports leagues for a letter they are sending to Congress that wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter.

Pete Smith

by

Wallawallabingbang

Kevin Stefanski On Hurdles Presented By COVID-19 Restrictions: "We Just Have To Find A Way"

When it came to football questions on the conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the challenges presented by COVID-19, the evolving changes in terms of what they are able to do and going through this unique process as a first time head coach.

Pete Smith

The Message Kevin Stefanski is Sending To Players: "Get In The Arena, We're All About Action"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach spoke quite about the state of the country, the dialogue with his players and activism by himself, the players and the organization.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Bring In Coaches Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

Through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, the Cleveland Browns will have six coaches from various backgrounds trying to learn and help them through training camp.

Pete Smith

Is The Browns Second Team Offensive Line As Good As The Bengals Starters?

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst offensive lines in 2019 and did little to improve it while the Cleveland Browns made massive improvements, which leaves their second team on a similar level as the Bengals first team.

Pete Smith

by

Josh G

Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Peyton Hillis Speaks Out On His Time In Northeast Ohio

Peyton Hillis was a fan favorite for a season in Cleveland. He enjoyed his time in a place where he played his best football, making some pretty nice statements.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Tweets GoFundMe For Cleveland Protester Who Loses Eye

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tweets out the link to a GoFundMe campaign for a man named John Sanders from Sandusky, Ohio that lost his eye protesting in Cleveland on May 30th.

Pete Smith

Hue Jackson Makes Comment About Baker Mayfield, Set to Release Book Next Year

Hue Jackson is back in the media with comments about Baker Mayfield that leave you thinking.

BrandonLittle

by

Torpedo8

ESPN Re-Drafted The NFL: Where Do The Cleveland Browns Stand?

No sports on at the moment, so outlets get creative. ESPN redrafted the entire NFL and Cleveland had an interesting draft. Some of their players ended up in some interesting spots as well.

BrandonLittle

The Lack of Equity in the NFL Mirrors Problems in Society

As both teams and players weigh in on the state of the country and race, the failures of the NFL on this front must not go unnoticed.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Denverkewl