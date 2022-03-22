Skip to main content

Chiefs Sign Former Browns LB Elijah Lee

Free agent linebacker Elijah Lee has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent linebacker Elijah Lee. Lee was waived by the Detroit Lions during the 2020 season and the Cleveland Browns claimed him. He would go on to play 28 games over the next two seasons.

Lee's biggest impact for the Browns was on special teams. In 2021, Lee played 335 special teams snap for the Browns, 101 more to the next highest player, fellow linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Lee also operated as a backup linebacker and ended playing a decent number of snaps between injuries and COVID-19. Most of those 73 defensive reps came in five games. He's a run and chase linebacker who might be a player who teams want to start, but held his own for the Browns when they needed him.

Only signed to the league minimum, Lee isn't guaranteed a roster spot with the Chiefs. Even the Browns released him on multiple occasions to perform roster gymnastics, having him float between the active roster and the practice squad.

If Lee were to be released at some point in August or later, the Browns might be inclined to re-sign him.

Only 26 years old, the former seventh-round pick is on his fifth team in what will be his sixth season.

The Browns will now have to work out a replacement for Lee, both as a backup linebacker as well as special teams. One potential option for that role could be 2021 fifth-round pick Tony Fields II. Fields missed time with a foot injury and did not play a single defensive rep, but he did play 127 snaps on special teams.

