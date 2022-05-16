Skip to main content

Browns Chris Hubbard to People Struggling with Mental Health: "You're Not Alone"

Cleveland Browns veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was a guest on the Jim Rome Show, discussing mental health, the struggles he's had and what he's trying to do, including hosting an event in Ohio to raise awareness.

Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Chris Hubbard discussed not only his physical health, but his mental health with Jim Rome after suffering back to back season-ending injuries. In 2020, he suffered a dislocated kneecap with the help of the awful New York Giants turf and in the first game of the 2021 season, he suffered a torn triceps muscle.

Hubbard was a featured speaker at the Luncheon of the National Alliance of Mental Wellness Summit in an effort to help people understand they aren't alone. He wants people to be able to more open about their struggles in order to create a dialogue and produce better mental health outcomes.

Hubbard's life has been shaped by loss including the death of his grandfather, a huge part of his life when he was a freshman in college. His cousin, who was a close friend, was murdered at age 19.

On May 28th and 29th, Hubbard will be hosting a Cars and Coffee Rally on State Route 555, a stretch of road that runs south of Zanesville, Ohio. It's in an effort to raise mental health awareness. This is an event Hubbard has run for a few years. Last year's event took place in Columbus, Georgia, Hubbard's hometown.

A critical piece of the Browns offensive line during the 2020 season, injuries forced the Browns to utilize Hubbard all over the line as the unit's sixth man. Hubbard played both tackle spots and right guard over the course of the year, allowing them to get through injuries and make a run in the playoffs.

Not having him due to the injury in 2021 was a major loss and the Browns never really recovered. He was in the game due to an ankle injury suffered by starting left tackle Jedrick Wills.

Despite the injuries, the Browns thought enough of Hubbard to bring him back to maintain the unit in an effort to avoid a repeat of last year and potentially enable them to make a deeper run into the playoffs.

