Chris Hubbard Suffers Dislocated Kneecap Per Report

It was pretty clear the second Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard went down in a heap when his knee buckled, something significant occurred. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he suffered a dislocated kneecap that will require surgery along with repairing other ligaments in his knee, which obviously ends his season and raises questions about his future.

The 29-year old offensive lineman faces a significant injury recovery. Signed as a free agent by John Dorsey, Hubbard had a reasonably solid season in 2018, struggled mightily in 2019 and then his role changed this last season in 2020.

Hubbard could've allowed himself to be released to pursue other opportunities and potentially a starting role elsewhere in the league, but he wanted to stay in Cleveland, opting to take a pay cut to stay with the Browns, becoming a valuable sixth man for the team.

Hubbard has filled in at right guard as well as both tackle spots at various points of the season, performing admirably, which created stability on the Browns offensive front - a major factor in the Browns success this season.

Nick Harris stepped in for Hubbard to finish out the game. If Wyatt Teller is unable to play, Harris will likely continue to function in the team's right guard until he's healthy. Teller was called week to week ahead of the game against the New York Giants, so the Browns may not want him to play against the New York Jets, particularly on that cow pasture of a field. Kendall Lamm becomes the swing tackle.

The field, unfortunately once again proved to be a major factor in another significant injury this season. Hubbard's foot got caught in it when he tried to set and his knee simply buckled. It's a sad way to end what was an incredibly productive season for both Hubbard and the Browns.

Currently, Hubbard is scheduled to be on the Browns in the 2021 season at a value of $3.5 million. If he can recover in a time frame that will have him ready for next season, the Browns will likely want to keep him.