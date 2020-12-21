Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Chris Hubbard Suffers Dislocated Kneecap Per Report

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard suffered a dislocated kneecap, which will require surgery and end his 2020 season.
Author:
Publish date:

It was pretty clear the second Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard went down in a heap when his knee buckled, something significant occurred. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he suffered a dislocated kneecap that will require surgery along with repairing other ligaments in his knee, which obviously ends his season and raises questions about his future.

The 29-year old offensive lineman faces a significant injury recovery. Signed as a free agent by John Dorsey, Hubbard had a reasonably solid season in 2018, struggled mightily in 2019 and then his role changed this last season in 2020.

Hubbard could've allowed himself to be released to pursue other opportunities and potentially a starting role elsewhere in the league, but he wanted to stay in Cleveland, opting to take a pay cut to stay with the Browns, becoming a valuable sixth man for the team.

Hubbard has filled in at right guard as well as both tackle spots at various points of the season, performing admirably, which created stability on the Browns offensive front - a major factor in the Browns success this season.

Nick Harris stepped in for Hubbard to finish out the game. If Wyatt Teller is unable to play, Harris will likely continue to function in the team's right guard until he's healthy. Teller was called week to week ahead of the game against the New York Giants, so the Browns may not want him to play against the New York Jets, particularly on that cow pasture of a field. Kendall Lamm becomes the swing tackle.

The field, unfortunately once again proved to be a major factor in another significant injury this season. Hubbard's foot got caught in it when he tried to set and his knee simply buckled. It's a sad way to end what was an incredibly productive season for both Hubbard and the Browns.

Currently, Hubbard is scheduled to be on the Browns in the 2021 season at a value of $3.5 million. If he can recover in a time frame that will have him ready for next season, the Browns will likely want to keep him.

59632EA0-25B9-4E30-B159-8804126AEAD1
News

Updated Cleveland Browns Playoff Picture

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chase Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Stefanski On Sheldon Richardson "He'll Be Okay"

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chris Hubbard Suffers Dislocated Kneecap Per Report

Will Baker Mayfield Win the Big Games that Matter Most?
Game Day

Browns Cruise to 10th Victory, Almost Lock Up Playoff Berth

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Sheldon Richardson Goes to Locker Room With Neck Injury

Dec 2, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Chris Hubbard Injures Knee On Subpar Field, Taken To Locker Room

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mack Wilson Healthy Scratch Among Browns Inactives, Former Browns Guard Zeitler Active

Never a Doubt: Good and Bad in Cleveland Browns win over Dallas Cowboys
Game Day

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants -- Live Game Thread

16999915-25F2-4A46-8CBD-2B74F93EA444
Game Day

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants