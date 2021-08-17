Browns’ Nick Chubb Partnering With Chipotle In Good Cause To Feed Cleveland Area Athletes

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is partnering with Chipotle in a contest that will feed five different teams from high schools in Northeast Ohio.



Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is partnering with Chipotle for a good cause. A team meal challenge that will supply meals for five high school teams around the Greater Cleveland area for each week of their high school seasons.

High school athletes and their team will need to submit a video on Facebook, TikTok, or Twitter explaining why Chipotle should sponsor their team using the hashtag #ChipotleTeamMealCLE and #Entry. Teams can submit content until August 30th.

Chipotle says the winning winning content will be original, creative and showcase real Chipotle fandom as well as school spirit.

Teams from the following counties are able to enter the contract for free Chipotle for the entirety of their season:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Holmes

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

This is all brought together by Chipotle’s “Real Food for Real Athletes” platform. They focus on providing athletes with proper nutrition with real food and real ingredients. Proper eating goes a long way in both the classroom and in each respective sport.

Nick Chubb and Chipotle bring another example of good people partnering with brands for a good cause. Chubb presents another athlete using their platform to benefit a good reason. Others like Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield have done the same.