August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns’ Nick Chubb Partnering With Chipotle In Good Cause To Feed Cleveland Area Athletes

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is partnering with Chipotle in a contest that will feed five different teams from high schools in Northeast Ohio.
Author:
Updated:
Original:


Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is partnering with Chipotle for a good cause. A team meal challenge that will supply meals for five high school teams around the Greater Cleveland area for each week of their high school seasons. 

High school athletes and their team will need to submit a video on Facebook, TikTok, or Twitter explaining why Chipotle should sponsor their team using the hashtag #ChipotleTeamMealCLE and #Entry. Teams can submit content until August 30th.

Chipotle says the winning winning content will be original, creative and showcase real Chipotle fandom as well as school spirit.

Teams from the following counties are able to enter the contract for free Chipotle for the entirety of their season:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Geauga
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Tuscarawas
  • Wayne

This is all brought together by Chipotle’s “Real Food for Real Athletes” platform. They focus on providing athletes with proper nutrition with real food and real ingredients. Proper eating goes a long way in both the classroom and in each respective sport. 

Nick Chubb and Chipotle bring another example of good people partnering with brands for a good cause. Chubb presents another athlete using their platform to benefit a good reason. Others like Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield have done the same.

Cleveland Browns, Running Back Nick Chubb Agree to 3-year Extension
News

Browns’ Nick Chubb Partnering With Chipotle In Good Cause To Feed Cleveland Area Athletes

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a run by running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Combined Practices with Giants Matter More than You Think

Jun 9, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) catches a pass during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Cut Roster To 85 Ahead Of Tuesday’s Deadline

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte III catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Good and not so Good of the Browns Preseason Debut

2334E640-B645-4218-9E9E-C6D1A51E5E9C
Podcasts

Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 16: Jaguars Game Thoughts And More With Guest Tyler Johnson

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Odell Beckham Jr. will Bounce Back in 2021

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mack Wilson on His Shoulder Injury: "I'm good"

6F28F977-945A-4CB8-9D5E-72710407C7D3
News

Cleveland Browns Tight End Stephen Carlson Out For Season With Knee Injury