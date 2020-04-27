Cleveland Browns Draft Picks Announcing Jersey Numbers

One of the traditions that immediately follows the NFL Draft is rookies picking their numbers. The Cleveland Browns draft picks from this past weekend are starting to roll out their decisions on the numbers they will be wearing. Some of these could prove placeholders, but NFL teams have instituted jersey swaps to account for this, making sure they can capitalize on all the excitement on possible sales. So in the event that people buy a jersey and the player switches numbers, they have the ability to get the number switched.

Jedrick Wills, the 10th pick of the draft, had a twitter poll for his number, deciding between 71 and 72. He will wear 71 in the NFL after wearing 74 in college.

Grant Delpit wore both 9 and 7 at LSU. He's made the announcement he's going with 22 and the photo was not embellished in the least.

Jordan Elliot, the defensive tackle wore 1 this past year in Missouri after wearing 95 the previous season. Before transferring to Missouri, he wore 55 at Texas.

Jacob Phillips, the linebacker out of LSU is going with 50. He wore 6 in college.

Harrison Bryant, the tight end selected in the fourth round hasn't announced anything at this point. He wore 40 at Florida Atlantic.

Nick Harris, who played both guard and center at the University of Washington and was selected in fifth round, wore 56 in college. He has not made an announcement.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, the final selection of the Browns draft, picked in round six, is going with 11. Hopefully it goes better for him as well as the Browns than it did with Antonio Callaway. Jones wore 9 for Michigan.