Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

Pete Smith

Practice squads are eligible to be established and the Cleveland have quickly put together their initial group.

The rule changes this year allow teams to carry 16 total players on the practice squad. Six of those can be vested veterans. One more important details is that every game, teams will now activate two players from the practice squad that will be able to play.

QB Garrett Gilbert - The Browns only carried two quarterbacks on their roster and the new rules for the practice squad make that prudent. Unless Gilbert signs with another team, he will likely be activated from the practice squad to be the team's emergency third quarterback.

RB Dontrell Hilliard - Though he was beaten out by D'Ernest Johnson for the third running back spot, Hilliard has shown he can be productive. He's explosive and ran reasonably well in this scheme. If Johnson were to go down, he could quickly replace him.

RB Benny LeMay - LeMay is a bowling ball. Short and compact, but shows pretty good power. An undrafted rookie out of Charlotte, he had some moments in camp and is one of two former 49ers on the Browns roster along with Larry Ogunjobi.

FB Johnny Stanton - It was never a question that Andy Janovich would be the team's fullback when he was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Likewise, it was a given that Stanton was the next man up, having experience in Kevin Stefanski's offense with the Minnesota Vikings and this offseason with the Browns.

WR Taywan Taylor - Small, but quick, Taylor was an incredibly productive player at Western Kentucky. Acquired for a seventh round pick last year, Taylor did not really do anything for the Browns. This front office is hoping to reap the benefits at some point with his speed and agility.

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley - Bradley doesn't stand out physically, but he is someone who seemed to find a way to get open and make plays, not unlike Rashard Higgins in that respect.

OT Brady Aiello - The Browns signed Aiello when he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings. It was too late in the process to really do anything with him, but it made sense that it was essentially get a look at him in person and talk to him about the practice squad. Aiello is 6'6" and 307 pounds with good explosive qualities for the position.

G Michael Dunn - After the Browns had three players opt out at guard, Dunn was one of the players they brought in, playing second team right guard. 

LB Montrel Meander - The conversion from safety to linebacker is ongoing. Meander had some value on specials, but he found himself behind players like Tae Davis and Malcolm Smith on the depth chart.

CB Robert Jackson - Big bodied player who has done well on special teams. He brings a significant amount of size to corner, but has yet to put things together at that position with any consistency. If one of their special teams players goes down, he is likely the next man up.

CB A.J. Green - The Browns made a significant investment in getting Green to sign as an undrafted free agent, guaranteeing him money equal to that of a sixth round pick. Green drew substantial praise from Denzel Ward in training camp and projects to be a boundary corner who plays off man and zone cove

S Javonte Moffatt - If not for the trade to acquire Ronnie Harrison, Moffatt may well have made the opening day roster. Moffatt is a 23 year old undrafted rookie that had his share of moments in training camp.

S Elijah Benton - Benton is a free safety prospect out of Liberty that can probably contribute at multiple spots. He didn't get a ton of run in camp as he was behind guys like Grant Delpit and Sheldrick Redwine, but after Delpit went down, started seeing more action.

K Cody Parkey - Parkey has been on the Browns before and now is depth in case of an emergency with Austin Seibert at kicker.

The Browns still have two spots remaining on their practice squad. C/G Willie Wright signed with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. There has not been any word on Donovan Olumba to this point.

