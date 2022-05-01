Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Grading out each selection of the Cleveland Browns, during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns went into the 2022 NFL Draft with seven draft picks, the team came out of the draft with nine selections. Andrew Berry flipped a second-round pick for additional picks, which paved the way for how Cleveland would attack the draft.

It is safe to say Berry and co. spent a lot of time getting familiar with Norman, Oklahoma. Cleveland drafted three players from Oklahoma.

Let’s get to the grading part. This is an instant grade, far before any player touches the field. Here’s where we stand:

68. Martin Emerson, CB Mississippi State

C+

I get the point of drafting Emerson, especially with moving on from Troy Hill. Emerson is talented and was quietly one of the better corners in the SEC over the last couple of years. There wasn’t a heavy need there, so the choice was a surprise. But, the Browns stuck to their board and went with the best player available. This team’s secondary is talented. Expect Emerson to battle for CB2.

78. Alex Wright, DE UAB

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama-birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (DL50) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

B

Cleveland was able to grab Wright at about the earliest point I would have taken him. He’s a large defensive end that had good production in his last year in college. Ideally, Wright will have a specific role head one, then grow into a larger ole. Cleveland tried to move up for Drake Jackson, this was the next best choice.

99. David Bell, WR Purdue

3A248197-997C-4365-9EE4-0D186C20CE6F

B+

Bell should offer some upside to the slot position right away and it will benefit the wide receiver room. As productive as a wide receiver you will find. I could care less about the 40-yard dash time, he moved fine when he was on the field.

108. Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma

B23351F9-C164-499B-B8E9-7747BB8554DA

B+

I would have been okay with drafting Winfrey in the third round. Cleveland got him earlier, that’s a plus. Berry said he projects Winfrey to be the team’s 3-tech. A physical pass rusher up the middle on tape should have a role in year one.

124. Cade York, K LSU

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal with place kicker Avery Atkins (32) holding the ball during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
B

Anytime you draft a kicker, you are taking a chance. That chance is a little bit more in your favor when he is as talented as York. The hope is York can adjust to the winds on the lake — if he does, the team has their kicker of the future.

156. Jerome Ford, RB Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) and the Bearcats take the field in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship Syndication The Enquirer

B

Ford benefited from transferring to Cincinnati where he was solid last year. Productive on the ground and as a pass-catcher. Ford is going to make someone in the room expendable.

202. Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma

C-

Another case of the Browns going BPA on their board. Woods played his best ball at Arkansas and didn’t do a ton with Oklahoma last year. Potential special teams player with upside as a deep threat. Woods could have a tough task ahead of him to make the roster.

223. Isaiah Thomas, DE Oklahoma

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) reacts during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

B

I like the idea of grabbing Thomas and bringing him in with his teammate, Winfrey. Thomas was consistent over his Oklahoma career and could provide younger depth.

246. Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech

B-

Deaton could battle for a backup center job. Not the strongest player, but relies more on other traits. Deaton played a lot of football at the college level and was a multi-time All-Big 12 pick.

Browns acquired fourth and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team parted ways with CB Troy Hill to obtain the fifth-round pick.

Overall grade: B

