Cleveland Browns 2022 Schedule

A look at the 2022 schedule for the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2022 season, with quite a new direction. Baker Mayfield is no longer the hopeful franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson is. The Browns traded for the pro bowl quarterback in a splash move this off-season.

Cleveland’s wide receiver room was stripped and replaced. Amari Cooper slides in as wide receiver one. Donovan Peoples-Jones are two key returnees in that room. Cleveland has a tight end room that will be led by David Njoku, who hopes to finally have that breakout year.

The 2022 schedule is now available, as you can see below. Browns will play their 17 game schedule, with the off-week coming in week nine.

Week 1 - at Carolina Panthers

Week 2 - vs. New York Jets

Week 3 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday)

Week 4 - at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 - vs. New England Patriots

Week 7 - at Baltimore Ravens

Week 8 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday)

BYE WEEK

Week 10 - at Miami Dolphins

Week 11 - at Buffalo Bills

Week 12 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13 - at Houston Texans

Week 14 - at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15 - vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 16 - vs. New Orleans (Saturday)

Week 17 - at Washington Commanders

Week 18 - at Pittsburgh Steelers

