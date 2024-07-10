Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: The Wide Receiver Room
There may not be a Browns position group with more questions to answer than the wide receivers. That makes the next training camp preview a big one as sorting through who fits where on this depth chart will be something fans will need to pay close attention to.
There's also the status of top wideout Amari Cooper, who skipped mandatory minicamp seeking a new contract. Will he show up to the Greenbrier later this month? Find out what's in store for the Browns wide receiver room:
Where Things Stand:
Cooper is the first thing to address. His absence from mandatory minicamp was purposeful as he enters the final year of his current deal, slated to make $20 million in base salary in 2024. That's far below what players at his level are making now that the price tag on WRs went up exponentially this offseason. It's fair to assume that without a deal he won't be in attendance for at least the start of training camp.
Meanwhile, new wideout Jerry Jeudy figures to be Cleveland's top option in the slot. Entering his fifth year in the league, Jeudy has yet to fully live up to the lofty expectations that came with being a first-round pick in 2020. His hope, a change of scenery allows him to be his best self.
Things get interesting from there because Elijah Moore is the natural next in line to play opposite of Cooper, however, Cedric Tillman has gained some traction within the organization and is hoping to rise into a starting role in his second year in the NFL. There's also David Bell, entering his third year and looking to have a bigger impact, along with Michael Woods II coming off of an Achilles injury last summer and hoping to do the same.
Rookie Jamari Thash figures to find himself involved as a kick returner in the NFL's new-look kickoff, which could give him a leg up over many of the other guys he's competing with for a roster spot. Jaelon Darden, James Proche II, Jalen Camp, Matt Landers and rookie Ahmarean Brown all enter camp needing to really stand out during camp and the preseason to make the final 53.
Storyline To Follow:
Oh there are just so many, starting with the obvious Amari Cooper situation. Two weeks out from the Browns opening up training camp it feels like they'll be starting it without Cooper in attendance. That said, vice president of football operations Andrew Berry has show a propensity to take care of their own. It would just seem unlikely that the two sides don't work something out during camp.
There's obviously plenty of questions surrounding Jeudy as well, particularly after earning an extension from the team before playing a single snap. Everyone will be paying close attention to his role in Ken Dorsey's offense.
It also really does feel like something could be brewing between Moore and Tillman in terms of the second outside wide receiver spot. If Tillman is able to supplant Moore for the job don't be surprised if Berry starts shopping Moore around before the start of the regular season. The battle between those two is one of the most intriguing things to watch throughout camp.
Also, don't sleep on Woods II. The 2022 sixth-round pick saw minimal action in his rookie season, then missed all of last season with the injury. He's chomping at the bit to make an impact on this team.
Projected Depth Chart:
Outside WR1: Amari Cooper, Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods II, Jalen Camp
Outside WR2: Cedric Tillman, Elijah Moore, Jaelon Darden, Matt Landers
Slot: Jerry Jeudy, David Bell, James Proche II, Ahmarean Brown