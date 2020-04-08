Browns 22nd in Jenny Vrentas's Power Rankings

BrownsDigest
Pete Smith

When it comes to power rankings and the Cleveland Browns at this point in the offseason, the initial reaction is wanting to get worked up before quickly remembering every other time they were supposed to be better and floundered. Jenny Vrentas from theMMQB ranks the Browns 22nd in her power rankings with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Browns had a big offseason. Yes, and…? They addressed their most vital need by signing RT Jack Conklin, and they overpaid for Austin Hooper, but clearly Kevin Stefanski sees him as an important cog to running his offense. This is a determinative year for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who won’t have the benefit of a full offseason to get to know his fourth head coach and fourth OC in his three-year NFL career. The offensive line was the biggest on-field reason for the Browns’ stumbles last year, and picking 10th, they’ll also have the chance to add one of the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class. But, as always with the Browns, we’ll believe they are turning the corner when we see it.

The offseason challenges Vrentas mentions are real. New head coach Kevin Stefanski is calm about it, taking everything in stride and talking about how they are planning to work around the difficulties presented by COVID-19 and the restrictions that come with it. They aren't going to have OTAs or minicamps. And when it comes to training camp and preseason, those might be truncated significantly, which favors more established teams.

The Browns, if they are able to land a quality left tackle in the upcoming draft, do have what amounts to a pretty complete offense. And in a normal year, there would be issues to get worked out in terms of learning the new offense and getting their timing down. This couldn't be further from a normal year, so those challenges will be magnified.

The defense has some pieces, but it's also got a significant number of additions on one-year deals that will need to come in and start. Defense doesn't take as long as offense to come together, but with so many new pieces to incorporate, it's difficult to know how it will perform.

For all of the things that Stefanski and Andrew Berry seem to be building on this team that are genuinely worth being excited about, life seems to be getting in the way and it may result in a clunkier first year than anyone anticipated. The Browns certainly have the upside to finish much higher than 22nd and on talent, they are better than that, but with all of the added challenges presented by a pandemic and its impact on the NFL calendar that's still yet to be realized, the sheer number of unknowns make it difficult to argue her point of view.

Agent On Kevin Colbert's Idea For Three Extra Picks In NFL Draft: I Don't Like It

Asking an agent about the proposal of three extra draft picks for each team this year floated by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, the answer was not positive. "I don't like it."

Pete Smith

Final Four: Ranking The Cleveland Browns Top Options In The First Round

The NFL Draft is two weeks from Thursday and at least as it pertains to the first round, there's little that is likely to change the evaluation of which players the Cleveland Browns are targeting in the first round. These are the final four prospects, one of which is all but certain to be their selection on April 23rd.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr's Latest Mock Draft Delivers For Browns

The NFL Draft begins two weeks from Thursday and mock drafts keep rolling out in preparation. Connor Orr's latest mock draft works out well for the Cleveland Browns in the first round and leaves them plenty of good options heading into the second round.

Pete Smith

NFL Draft Mandate Creates Interesting Opportunity For Teams Including Cleveland Browns

The NFL has determined that teams will not be able to utilize their team facilities to operate the NFL Draft in compliance with their policy with stay at home orders in a number of states. This is an inconvenience that provides an interesting opportunity for teams like the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

The All-Decade team for the 2010s has been announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and former Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas and Alex Mack were named to the team.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

The search for the modern position 'U' has arrived at the secondary. TheMMQB's rankings sees the SEC take all three of the top spots, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Legend Bobby Mitchell Passes Away at Age 84

Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell has passed away at the age of 84 according to announcement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell played 11 seasons in the NFL; four with the Cleveland Browns and seven with the Washington Redskins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Have Shown Interest In Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top remaining free agent available and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are showing interest. The Browns have the ability to make a move for Clowney if that's the path they choose.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern TEU? Miami or Stanford?

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling of TheMMQB are looking for the modern 'U' at each position. They are now looking at tight end and the top two schools are both represented on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith