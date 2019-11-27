Browns
Browns Add DE Robert McCray to Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have filled out their practice squad again, adding former Indiana Hoosiers defensive end Robert McCray. McCray was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs and was on their practice squad last season. He was released by the Chiefs with their final roster cut down this year.

McCray is listed at 6'1" 273, which is interesting because it means the Browns may not be as concerned about length as it might have seemed when they traded Genard Avery. He offers more heft than Avery did, which might be the more important feature for this coaching staff. Length is likely still valuable, but it's not necessarily a deal breaker.

McCray was reasonably productive at Indiana in terms of sacks and tackles for loss. His athletic testing is pretty average overall, but the fact he doesn't have any glaring weaknesses, which is important.

The Browns have been going through a lot of defensive linemen in recent weeks due to the suspensions the Browns endured coming out of the Pittsburgh Steelers game, so it's more difficult to find quality options because they've already been out there looking for options, adding players like Porter Gustin, who played against the Miami Dolphins..

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
3 0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Greg Robinson Not Practicing Due to Reported Concussion Symptoms Wednesday Morning

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was unable to practice Wednesday after he was placed into the concussion protocol for reported symptoms. In the event he is unable to play this week, that would likely mean Justin McCray would fill in at left tackle.

Joe Schobert Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pete Smith
0

Joe Schobert has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12, in which he recorded three solo tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up four other passes.

Cleveland Browns Have Everything to Play For

BrandonLittle
0

The Browns are rolling as of right now, winners of three straight games and if it continues multiple goals are in reach, including a sweep of the division and a playoff spot.

Baker Mayfield Gets Out of Hole He Dug, In Position to Thrive

Pete Smith
2 0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started the season playing poorly the first six games of the season. In the five games since the bye week, he's been able to improve dramatically, reversing his season and gives the team a chance to make the playoffs.

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith
0

Since returning from hamstring injuries, Cleveland Browns corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been on opposite paths. Ward is thriving, returning to his rookie form while Williams is struggling with all of the added attention.

Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith
0

Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rematch against the Cleveland Browns, officially benching Mason Rudolph.

Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence Tuesday. This creates the roster space needed to add Larry Ogunjobi back to the active roster, returning from his one-game suspension.

Myles Garrett Isn't Hiding From Scrutiny, Doing Local Charity Work in Wake of Suspension

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was supporting a charity he's been involved with Tuesday, answering some questions from the media. While some might opt to hide from the noise and scrutiny and no one would question them, Garrett's trying to focus his energy on something positive.

Browns Galvanized by League Office

Pete Smith
4 0

The handling of Myles Garrett's punishment and appeal have galvanized the Cleveland Browns locker room. In a moment when it seemed like there could be a fracture derailing their season, they have found common purpose and it could power them to a big victory Sunday.