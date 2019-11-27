Browns Add DE Robert McCray to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have filled out their practice squad again, adding former Indiana Hoosiers defensive end Robert McCray. McCray was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs and was on their practice squad last season. He was released by the Chiefs with their final roster cut down this year.

McCray is listed at 6'1" 273, which is interesting because it means the Browns may not be as concerned about length as it might have seemed when they traded Genard Avery. He offers more heft than Avery did, which might be the more important feature for this coaching staff. Length is likely still valuable, but it's not necessarily a deal breaker.

McCray was reasonably productive at Indiana in terms of sacks and tackles for loss. His athletic testing is pretty average overall, but the fact he doesn't have any glaring weaknesses, which is important.

The Browns have been going through a lot of defensive linemen in recent weeks due to the suspensions the Browns endured coming out of the Pittsburgh Steelers game, so it's more difficult to find quality options because they've already been out there looking for options, adding players like Porter Gustin, who played against the Miami Dolphins..