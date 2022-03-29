Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Add Experienced Center to Roster

Cleveland Browns have signed a former Seattle Seahawks center that has started 40 total football games.

The Cleveland Browns are bringing in another center to battle it out with Nick Harris in training camp. Browns have signed 26-year old Ethan Pocic, first reported by Jordan Schultz.

Pocic started 40 games with the Seattle Seahawks, since being a second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Pocic played his college football at LSU, a school the Browns have to be plenty familiar with by this point in time.

Pocic played in 13 games during 2021 and started 10 of those. The most games Pocic has started in a season came in 2020, where he started 14 out of 14 games he played. Overall the former early round pick has played in 57 games.

Pocic will likely come in and battle it out with Nick Harris. Depending on the deal, Pocic could make the team even if he does not win the job. Cleveland then would have a backup center that has at least valuable time at the position, has taken ample amount of snaps in the league.

The Browns opted to cut J.C. Tretter and roll with the young Harris. Now, it looks like Harris will have some completion. Winning the job won’t be easy, but it will only improve Harris’ play in the end. That should be the hopeful plan. 

