Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

According to reports from both Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network with linebacker B.J. Goodson to replace Joe Schobert, who is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Goodson, who will be 27 this season, is more of a downhill, thumping linebacker that can take on and shed blocks to get to the ball carrier. He tested really well as an athlete for the position coming out of Clemson, but doesn't offer much in pass coverage.

The Browns defense needed a pair of starting linebackers coming into free agency with the release of Christian Kirksey, now a member of the Green Bay Packers and Schobert going to the Jaguars. Goodson can step in and field the position, helping the Browns stop the run on early downs, enabling them to use subpackages more in longer down and distance situations.

If the Browns are moving toward a defense that's more interested in stopping the pass and particularly rushing the passer, they need heavy run players, but those players effectively become part of a run stopping subpackage. In essence, a player like Goodson can be a hammer in short yardage situations or put teams in position where they need to pass, potentially take him off the field while the Browns put smaller, faster players that can cover or attack the quarterback to increase the potential to disrupt the passing game and potentially cause turnovers.

Goodson is not like Schobert, nor does anyone have any business asking him to be. He's going to have a limited role that they hope he excels allowing the defense to function as expecting to be a star. They just need him to be great at his role and limit his exposure to potential mismatches in coverage.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this point.