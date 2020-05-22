Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar Bring It To "All In Challenge" To Raise Money For Those In Need

As part of a package up for bid, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are giving someone the opportunity to help him and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt come up with the script for one of the team's preseason games.

It's Stefanski's entry into the "All In Challenge" to raise money for people who are struggling with food security due to COVID-19.

The winner, along with a guest, will also gets to attend the team dinner, a meeting before the game, run out of the tunnel before the game, gets a sideline pass to the game and gear from the team.

This is another effort from the Browns to raise money to help people impacted by COVID-19. When they rolled out their new uniforms for the 2020 season, the team announced it would be donating proceeds from sales bought at the team shop and Fanatics through their "Hats Off to Our Heroes" fund.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is also offering up a package that includes a winner and three guests watching the game with Kosar and chef Michael Symon in a private suite. After the game, chef Symon will cook a meal for the group and they will go home with some autographed gear.

The generous package being offered by the team and Stefanski is one of the items that has been put up for charity. There is also a sweepstakes involved. In addition to raising money for the charity, Stefanski is competitive and there's an element with him that he wants to raise a ton of money not only for the sake of those that need it, but also to win. He finished the video by nominating Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff to participate in the All in Challenge.