Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar Bring It To "All In Challenge" To Raise Money For Those In Need

Pete Smith

As part of a package up for bid, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are giving someone the opportunity to help him and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt come up with the script for one of the team's preseason games. 

It's Stefanski's entry into the "All In Challenge" to raise money for people who are struggling with food security due to COVID-19.

The winner, along with a guest, will also gets to attend the team dinner, a meeting before the game, run out of the tunnel before the game, gets a sideline pass to the game and gear from the team.

This is another effort from the Browns to raise money to help people impacted by COVID-19. When they rolled out their new uniforms for the 2020 season, the team announced it would be donating proceeds from sales bought at the team shop and Fanatics through their "Hats Off to Our Heroes" fund.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is also offering up a package that includes a winner and three guests watching the game with Kosar and chef Michael Symon in a private suite. After the game, chef Symon will cook a meal for the group and they will go home with some autographed gear.

The generous package being offered by the team and Stefanski is one of the items that has been put up for charity. There is also a sweepstakes involved. In addition to raising money for the charity, Stefanski is competitive and there's an element with him that he wants to raise a ton of money not only for the sake of those that need it, but also to win. He finished the video by nominating Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff to participate in the All in Challenge.

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

BrandonLittle

If Jets Want To Move Jamal Adams, Browns Would Have To Consider It

The New York Jets and Jamal Adams are at an impasse in talks about a contract extension, which has prompted reports that he could be traded. If that's true, the Cleveland Browns would have to see what the Jets would require to make a move to get Adams.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

Cleveland Browns continue to develop their scouting staff with a new hire from the Green Bay Packers organization.

BrandonLittle

Bill Barnwell Ranks Offseasons: Browns Finish High, But AFC North Has a Strong Showing Overall

All four teams in the AFC North appeared to get better this past offseason. Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes this as he rates all 32 teams based on what they've done the past few months.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

Jarvis Landry On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "I See Already That He Is A Hard Worker"

One of the topics Jarvis Landry addressed in his conference call with the local media on Wednesday was his relationship with Donovan Peoples-Jones, which existed before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

Beard Trim Latest Example That Ben Roethlisberger Never Comes Off Relatable

A seemingly harmless publicity stunt taking an odd turn is just the latest example of how difficult it's been for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be embraced.

Pete Smith

golers

LB B.J. Goodson: "For Us To Be The Best Linebacker Corp Across The League. That Is My Job"

Thursday, one of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media. B.J. Goodson, who figures to compete for a linebacker basically introduced himself and what he's in Cleveland to do.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic and Donovan Peoples-Jones, selected in round six from Michigan have agreed to rookie deals.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry's Rehab: It's All About Modality

Cleveland Jarvis Landry underwent hip surgery in February and that was most of the focus of his conference call with the local media on Wednesday. The word modality came up quite a bit.

Pete Smith