Cleveland Browns announce jersey numbers for new additions

The Cleveland Browns have announced what jersey numbers the new additions will wear, including Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns have announced the jersey numbers for their new additions to this point. This includes quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Jersey numbers will be as follows

Amari Cooper: 2

Deshaun Watson: 4

Jacoby Brissett: 7

Jakeem Grant: 9

Corey Bojorquez: 13

Chase Winovich: 69

Taven Bryan: 99

Cooper will wear a single digit number, this is the second year that the NFL is allowing wide receivers to wear single-digit numbers.

Watson is set to stick with No. 4 after being given it by linebacker Anthony Walker. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be rocking No. 7 for the Browns.

Return man and wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be another one with a single-digit number, this time No. 9.

Odell Beckham Jr. was the last Browns player to wear No. 13, now punter Corey Bojorquez will flaunt the number. Perhaps that tells you everything you need to know about a Browns-Beckham Jr. reunion.

Chase Winovich allowed the fans to pick his number in a Twitter vote and free agent signed Taven Bryan will wear the double nine.

If you’re into buying jerseys, maybe this was the news you was waiting for. Next up the Browns will release numbers for their rookies and any other free agents they may sign.

