Cleveland Browns Coach Reveals Major Impact Nick Chubb Is Making
Even though Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is not ready to play actual football just yet, he has been finding ways to make a major impact on the team in training camp and heading into preseason action.
The team is very excited about his potentential to return to game action at some point early on during the 2024 NFL season. However, at this point, there is no true "return date" for him just yet.
Despite not being able to make a huge impact on the field at this point in time, Chubb is still finding ways to make a very positive impact on his teammates.
Duce Staley, the Browns' running backs coach, spoke out about Chubb and how he has been making an impact on the team.
"I know you guys don't get a chance see nothing but the smile and the hard work ethic, but in our room he brings energy, he brings leadership, and he brings juice. Which I love being around."
Now, the team is just waiting to get their star running back on the football field.
After seeing his gruesome knee injury last season, many fans expected the absolute worst. It was widely speculated that the injury could be career threatening. Despite those major concerns, Chubb is expected to get back to full health this season.
That is a testament to his work ethic and drive. A lot of players would not be coming back so quickly from such a serious and painful injury.
Looking ahead to the 2024 regular season, Cleveland is very hopeful that it can contend in the AFC. It will take a much-improved season from Deshaun Watson and Chubb getting back on the field, but they have the talent to be a playoff team.
Expect to see Chubb continue to attack his rehab process. At the rate that he has been coming back, it would be reasonable to expect that he could make his return to the NFL field at some point in the first half of the regular season.