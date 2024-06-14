Cleveland Browns Could Consider Cutting These Three Players
Next on the agenda for the Cleveland Browns will be the start of training camp. After a success period of OTA's, the team is making their final preparations before things get real.
As they get set for training camp, the Browns have plenty of potential position battles about to begin and there are quite a few players who will be competing for the last roster spots. Competition is a good thing, but it's going to be a very hotly-contest training camp and preseason.
Cleveland is hoping to get back on the road to Super Bowl contention. After a rough couple of seasons from quarterback Deshaun Watson, he is healthy and motivated to get back to his pre-trade form. If that happens, the sky is the limit for the Browns.
Sayre Bedinger of Factory of Sadness took a look at some players who might be on the roster bubble. He suggested three names that face being cut depending on their training camp and preseason performances.
First on the list was running back Pierre Strong. Even with Nick Chubb still recovering from his gruesome knee injury, Cleveland is likely set at the position. They made moves this offseason to sign both D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, while also having Jerome Ford on the roster.
While Strong does have talent and should find another job, he seems like a very likely cut candidate.
Defensive lineman Siaki Ika was next on the chopping block. Similar to the situation that Strong finds himself in at running back, the Browns are simply loaded with talent on the defensive line. This is nothing against Ika, but it's very unlikely he'll be able to beat out the players ahead of him on the depth chart.
Finally, the wide receiver position was brought up. David Bell has failed to develop the way that the Browns were hoping and he is facing losing his job this offseason. Bell caught 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns last season, but failed to carve out any kind of consistent role for himself.
There is still a chance that all three of these players could perform well enough to keep their roster spots. All of them could put together masterful training camp and preseason play. But, for now, they're on the roster bubble and have a lot of work to do to make that happen.
Expect to see a lot of competition in Cleveland in the coming months. The team is looking to get back into the Super Bowl picture, which is not going to be an easy task. Making sure they keep the most talent possible will be their goal when it comes to roster cutdown day and these players need to do everything in their power to prove that they can contribute to a contender.