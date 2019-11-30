Browns
David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns will not activate tight end David Njoku to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he will either be activated next week or will revert to injured reserve. Njoku suffered an injury to his wrist, breaking his scaphoid, which put him on injured reserve after the team's second game against the New York Jets. He had surgery to put a screw into his wrist to stabilize it with the hope he could contribute later in the season. After being designated to return ahead of the Miami Dolphins game, Njoku has not been activated either week.

Njoku was looked at as a possible boost to the offense against the Steelers, giving them a legitimate threat down the middle of the field that could help them in the red zone. That will have to wait until the team faces the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

The team's red zone offense has struggled without Njoku, who was a weapon in that area of the field last season in addition to finishing in the top ten in receiving yards among tight ends. The team has gotten by with Demetrius Harris and Ricky Seals-Jones among others, but Njoku offers far more to the offense than either of them is capable.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.

Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, moving their record to 9-3. That puts them in a commanding position to lock up a playoff berth, which means the Cleveland Browns would be competing the only other wildcard berth in a crowded field.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North rematch; one that could potentially be a one sided fantasy impact.

Browns Add DE Robert McCray to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Robert McCray to their practice squad. McCray fills out the practice squad, which had two vacancies created when the team elevated Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin to the active roster.