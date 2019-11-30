David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns will not activate tight end David Njoku to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he will either be activated next week or will revert to injured reserve. Njoku suffered an injury to his wrist, breaking his scaphoid, which put him on injured reserve after the team's second game against the New York Jets. He had surgery to put a screw into his wrist to stabilize it with the hope he could contribute later in the season. After being designated to return ahead of the Miami Dolphins game, Njoku has not been activated either week.

Njoku was looked at as a possible boost to the offense against the Steelers, giving them a legitimate threat down the middle of the field that could help them in the red zone. That will have to wait until the team faces the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

The team's red zone offense has struggled without Njoku, who was a weapon in that area of the field last season in addition to finishing in the top ten in receiving yards among tight ends. The team has gotten by with Demetrius Harris and Ricky Seals-Jones among others, but Njoku offers far more to the offense than either of them is capable.