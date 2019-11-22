Browns
Browns Elevate DE Portin Gustin, DT Brandin Bryant to Active Roster

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced they were signing defensive linemen Porter Gustin and Brandin Bryant to their active roster on Friday in preparation to take on the Miami Dolphins. These moves come in response to the fact the team will be without Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi due to suspensions as well as Olivier Vernon to injury, leaving them shorthanded on the defensive line.

The team had also announced they were not activating tight end David Njoku this week, which left them another available roster spot to add help. Bryant is a 3-tech defensive linemen with some pretty good athleticism while Gustin is a talented edge rusher who has been great when he's been on the field, but injuries have held him back.

As it currently stands, the Browns will have Sheldon Richardson as the lone starter playing this week along with Chad Thomas and Devaroe Lawrence as role players, filling in as starters. Chris Smith will likely get the fill in start at the other end spot receiving help from Bryan Cox Jr. The team also has Eli Ankou, who's been on the team a few weeks since being signed from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

It remains to be seen how much Bryant and Gustin play, but they do have some traits that make them intriguing options if they can develop.

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

NFL Upholds Myles Garrett Suspension, Reduces Maurkice Pouncey's to 2 Games

Pete Smith
The NFL announced they had denied the appeal for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and reduced the suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two.

Myles Garrett Releases Statement Addressing Appeal

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was denied his appeal to the league in attempt to reduce his suspension for his actions on Thursday. Reporting today came out that he alleged Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur, which helped incite the incident and released a statement to address it.

In Over-Punishing Myles Garrett, NFL Creates Bigger Issue

Pete Smith
The NFL upheld their appeal against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. In doing, they maintained a punishment that suspends him indefinitely, an unprecedented move for an on-field action and violating the collective bargaining agreement. Instead of moving past this incident, another fight is on the horizon, now with the NFLPA.

Sheldon Richardson Lone Starting Defensive Lineman for Sunday

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns announced that Olivier Vernon will miss his third game with a sprained knee, making it official that Sheldon Richardson will be the only starting defensive lineman playing against the Miami Dolphins. The team also announced that David Njoku will not be activated this week.

NFL Ignores Intent in Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
The NFL's Head of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, gave transparency to the NFL's process in the punishments that were handed out for Thursday's brawl, in an interview with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Unfortunately, the explanations only served to illustrate the NFL never considered intent in the punishment or lack thereof for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 2

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns had a week and a half to prepare for the Miami Dolphins, which seemed like a good window to explore what the Browns could do in the upcoming NFL Draft. While they try to fight for playoff viability, it's an opportunity to look at possible options that could make them a contender.

Larry Ogunjobi's Appeal is Upheld, Will Miss Dolphins Game

Pete Smith
The NFL announced that Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's appeal was upheld, that he will still be suspended for their game against the Miami Dolphins, but that his fine of $10,527 was rescinded.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: Who To Start In Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
A look at who will do well in fantasy football this week between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns

Sheldon Richardson Unhappy With Lack of Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
Sheldon Richardson was "very surprised" the league did not suspend Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.