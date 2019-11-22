Browns Elevate DE Portin Gustin, DT Brandin Bryant to Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns announced they were signing defensive linemen Porter Gustin and Brandin Bryant to their active roster on Friday in preparation to take on the Miami Dolphins. These moves come in response to the fact the team will be without Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi due to suspensions as well as Olivier Vernon to injury, leaving them shorthanded on the defensive line.

The team had also announced they were not activating tight end David Njoku this week, which left them another available roster spot to add help. Bryant is a 3-tech defensive linemen with some pretty good athleticism while Gustin is a talented edge rusher who has been great when he's been on the field, but injuries have held him back.

As it currently stands, the Browns will have Sheldon Richardson as the lone starter playing this week along with Chad Thomas and Devaroe Lawrence as role players, filling in as starters. Chris Smith will likely get the fill in start at the other end spot receiving help from Bryan Cox Jr. The team also has Eli Ankou, who's been on the team a few weeks since being signed from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

It remains to be seen how much Bryant and Gustin play, but they do have some traits that make them intriguing options if they can develop.