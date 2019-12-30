BrownsMaven
Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns didn't take long to announce the fate of head coach Freddie Kitchens. Rather than make him come in Monday morning, the Browns opted to fire him this evening.. This decision came after the Browns lost their tenth game of the season to a 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals team. Kitchens finishes his first and only season as the Browns head coach at 6-10.

Kitchens was given the job after a strong stint as the interim offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2018 under Gregg Williams, serving as the interim head coach. John Dorsey, believing that Kitchens' play calling had magic to it as well as hoping that keeping the same offensive voice would be lightning in a bottle for a talented team on offense, could carry that over and learn to be a head coach while on the job.

Now, the Browns have to decide if they will make any other organizational changes before they determine their approach for getting their next head coach. There are reports that Dee Haslam, one of the owners of the team has an eye on current New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. There are some that believe former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is the natural choice. The Browns have talent to sell, but it's going to be interesting how difficult it will be to attract the coach they want to take this job.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.

Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Productivity Woes

Shawn Stevenson

The defensive line has not entirely lived up to the expectations this season. Their production has been average and big-name players are not playing every game.

The Looming Decision on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Among the decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason on how to proceed into 2020 is the future of restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns have a number of potential avenues they could go with Hunt.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns season has been a failure and now they must search for answers on how to avoid repeating it in 2020. Among those decisions will be the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and with increased pressure to deliver, it's another opportunity to look at some of their potential options.

Browns Players Are Sick, Njoku's Chances of Playing Don't Receive Ringing Endorsement

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have a number of players questionable for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson are for injuries while Odell Beckham, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown are for illness. David Njoku's chances of playing don't seem great and Richardson was notified of a fine.

Is This The Final Week of David Njoku's Career in Cleveland?

Pete Smith

Between comments made by John Dorsey before the season and the fact that he's now sitting idle on game days, it's worth considering the possibility that the Cleveland Browns are preparing to move on from tight end David Njoku after this season.

Report: Jarvis Landry Playing With Fractured Vertebrae, Could See Surgery In The Near Future

BrandonLittle

Like his friend Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry has played injured this season and could see surgery soon

Browns Place RB Dontrell Hilliard On Injured Reserve, Elevate G Colby Gossett to Active Roster

Pete Smith

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve and elevated guard Colby Gosstt to the active roster.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.