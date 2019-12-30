Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

The Cleveland Browns didn't take long to announce the fate of head coach Freddie Kitchens. Rather than make him come in Monday morning, the Browns opted to fire him this evening.. This decision came after the Browns lost their tenth game of the season to a 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals team. Kitchens finishes his first and only season as the Browns head coach at 6-10.

Kitchens was given the job after a strong stint as the interim offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2018 under Gregg Williams, serving as the interim head coach. John Dorsey, believing that Kitchens' play calling had magic to it as well as hoping that keeping the same offensive voice would be lightning in a bottle for a talented team on offense, could carry that over and learn to be a head coach while on the job.

Now, the Browns have to decide if they will make any other organizational changes before they determine their approach for getting their next head coach. There are reports that Dee Haslam, one of the owners of the team has an eye on current New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. There are some that believe former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is the natural choice. The Browns have talent to sell, but it's going to be interesting how difficult it will be to attract the coach they want to take this job.