Greg Robinson Not Practicing Due to Reported Concussion Symptoms Wednesday Morning

Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson did not practice Wednesday after he reported concussion symptoms. That doesn't necessarily mean he has a concussion, but will go into the protocol. In the event he's unable to play, the Browns would likely go with Justin McCray at left tackle as his replacement.

Robinson has been a highly criticized player and was even benched for a game this season in an effort to try to motivate him. His play has largely been at the same as it was last year, but the offense's results were worse.

McCray stepped in and played for Robinson in that game against the Denver Broncos. While certainly playing with the gusto the team was hoping Robinson would display consistently, McCray's results were pretty bad.

Facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, they are dealing with T.J. Watt, who primarily lines up on the same side as Chris Hubbard. On the left tackle's side, be it Robinson or McCray, it will be Bud Dupree, who is nowhere near the threat Watt is, but is more than capable of taking advantage of opportunities to impact the game.

The team has not commented on Robinson's status at this point.