Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Responds to Difficult Questions After a Win

Although the Cleveland Browns won their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Freddie Kitchens found himself in the awkward position of answering difficult questions because of his players. He opened the press conference with a statement regarding Baker Mayfield's criticism of the medical staff in his post game presser, then the apology that followed after that fact. He was then questioned about the reports regarding Odell Beckham, including the injury and a desire to be traded.

Kitchens opening statement addressing Mayfield's comments and apology:

“I will start it by addressing Baker’s comments last night. I have talked to Baker about it this morning. Just like he stated last night, he understands that we do not want him addressing other player’s injuries in that manner especially. Odell and our training staff have done a tremendous job of getting Odell to the game each and every week up to this point. For that, they have done a good job. I understand everybody wants to ask a bunch of questions about it, but that is really the only info I have without going into detail what Baker and I discuss. It has been addressed, and he understands how to handle things like that moving forward.”

On whether surgery was discussed with Beckham:

“Our training staff and Odell have done a tremendous job of moving forward and getting him to the game each and every week. That is really the only thing. I do not discuss potentials. I will just leave it at that.”

He also rejected the notion of shutting Beckham down for the season. As always, Kitchens refused to discuss conversations he had with players or players might have had internally after he was asked if Mayfield talked to the medical staff privately or if he was called to the principal's office.

Kitchens was also unwilling to get into specifics on the ability of Beckham to perform through the injury, refusing to disclose what the injury actually was. The conversation then turned to rumors regarding Beckham wanting to be traded.

On the idea that there's a fractured relationship in need of repair, Kitchens said, "I think you are insinuating that things are fractured. I do not see that they are fractured. I see him out there…”

Finally, when he was asked about reports about Beckham wanting to be traded, Kitchens responded, “Did Odell say that?

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the person who asked the question said, "No."

Kitchens took that opportunity to then say, "OK, case closed then. Odell did not say it. Odell has not told me anything remotely dealing with that. I know he has done a great job of getting to the game on Sunday.”