Kevin Stefanski Introduces Himself to Cleveland

Pete Smith

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was humble to open his press conference, thanking any number of people for this opportunity; from ownership to the coach searching committee to the Minnesota Vikings, coaches he's worked with and players he's coached. He then humanized himself by talking about his family and suggesting he bribed his three kids with the promise of a dog and a trip to Disney World in order to move to Cleveland. A rarity in especially professional football, Stefanski had coached for the Vikings for 14 years, so where as a lot of coaches in the professional ranks never put down roots, his children have never lived anywhere else.


Stefanski was confident without making declarative statements about what the Browns will be under his leadership or the being overly definitive on a number of details about the team. He had an answer for every question even if it was to say he hadn't come to a final decision.Malleability seemed to be a theme for Stefanski. He had core values he expressed, mostly about how hard he's going to work, but when it came to aspects of the team like who will call the plays, Stefanski wasn't in a hurry to decide, waiting to see how the coaching staff comes together first. Even as it pertained to the offensive scheme, Stefanski said that the scheme he ran for the Vikings this past year would be a starting point, but that ultimately gave the impression that it will evolve.

He wants his offense and defense to be aggressive and he stressed that the passing and running game go together. Stefanski mentioned his background as a Penn defensive back and how difficult it was to defend against run plays that looked like pass plays and pass plays that looked like run plays. With the Vikings, he took satisfaction in practice when Harrison Smith would tell him it's a difficult scheme to defend.

As it related to the coaching staff, Stefanski intends to take a similar approach as the team did with the coaching process. That's a methodical approach that isn't in a hurry, intends to reach out to a number of candidates to try to find the best fits to fill out his staff. He was specifically asked about minority candidates and Stefanski talked about how the Vikings did that last year in the form of a few quality control coaches to get younger African American coaches, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. He seems intent to hire a diverse staff with the Browns. That seems to be his focus over at least the next two days.

Stefanski was asked about analytics and it's benefit in football. He pointed out that if it can provide him an edge, he'd use it, noting that it just helps him to make more informed decisions. Stefanski did shoot down the notion that he was required to hand gameplans over to the analytics department.
He's excited to work with Baker Mayfield and has already spoken to players such as Mayfield, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry even if only briefly. Stefanski believes the sky is the limit for Mayfield. One comment that stuck out was when he said "Personality is welcomed. Production is required."

It's About Time The Browns Joined Football's Modern Age

Reports have the Cleveland Browns embracing in-game analytics with the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, on a level they haven't previously. And this should be a welcome change as other teams have been doing this and the Browns were operating at a disadvantage.

Pete Smith

Reports: Andrew Berry To Become Browns General Manager

The Cleveland Browns intend to hire Andrew Berry as the team's general manager according to reports from Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan and Ed Kracz of Eagles Maven. Berry spent 2016 to 2018 with the Browns before going to the Eagles to be their Vice President of Football Operations this past season.

Pete Smith

Reports: Browns to Hire Wade Phillips as Defensive Coordinator, Andrew Berry as General Manager

The Cleveland Browns may have found their defensive coordinator for their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. According to Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Browns could be hiring Wade Phillips to run his defense as well as hiring Andrew Berry to be the team's general manager.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns To Name Kevin Stefanski Head Coach

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns are going to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Requested To Interview George Paton for General Manager Position, Would Be Good Chemistry With Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview the Minnesota Vikings assistant GM for their own GM position.

BrandonLittle

Jimmy Haslam Wants to Be More Involved? Good

According to a report from Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository, Cleveland Browns owner wants to be more involved in understanding what the team is doing. For many, that's a frightening thought, understandably, but it could be good news for the team.

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons Hire Tosh Lupoi as a Defensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the second hiring of a Cleveland Browns assistant from the 2019 coaching staff. They are hiring Tosh Lupoi to be a defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Browns Seek, Receive Permission to Speak With Andrew Berry for GM Opening

The Cleveland Browns have asked for and received permission to speak wit Andrew Berry about their vacant general manager position. Berry, who was with the Browns from 2016 to 2018, spent this season as the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

Browns Request Permission to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to a report from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pete Smith

Browns Conclude Interviewing Process With Josh McDaniels, Announcement Expected Saturday

The last of the interviews for the Cleveland Browns vacant head coaching position was completed on Friday with Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Now they are expected to make their decision on Saturday.

Pete Smith