Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

The Cleveland Browns have officially reached an agreement with Andrew Berry to be their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In so doing, the Browns have made history. Not only does this mean Berry is the youngest general manager in the NFL at 32 years old, the youngest general manager in the NFL is an African American.

Berry has been a fast rising star in front offices after finishing his playing career after a brief stay with the Washington Redskins after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He played four years at Harvard as a corner and was recognized as All-Ivy three times.

Berry spent three years with the Browns after Sashi Brown hired him away from the Indianapolis Colts front office to be his right hand man. Berry also was a key part of the front office in 2018 in John Dorsey's first year as general manager. After the team hired Freddie Kitchens, Berry took a promotion to go work with the Philadelphia Eagles as Vice President of Football Operations under Howie Roseman.

Berry, along with Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, pushed for Kevin Stefanski to get the head coaching job last year. Now, Stefanski is the head coach and rather than serving as part of Dorsey's front office, Berry now gets to run his own as the team makes their push for organizational alignment. They appear to have achieved that and now must evaluate their roster, prepare for free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.