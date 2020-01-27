BrownsMaven
Cleveland Browns Hire Andrew Berry as General Manager, Make History in the Process

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have officially reached an agreement with Andrew Berry to be their general manager and Executive Vice President, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In so doing, the Browns have made history. Not only does this mean Berry is the youngest general manager in the NFL at 32 years old, the youngest general manager in the NFL is an African American.

Berry has been a fast rising star in front offices after finishing his playing career after a brief stay with the Washington Redskins after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He played four years at Harvard as a corner and was recognized as All-Ivy three times.

Berry spent three years with the Browns after Sashi Brown hired him away from the Indianapolis Colts front office to be his right hand man. Berry also was a key part of the front office in 2018 in John Dorsey's first year as general manager. After the team hired Freddie Kitchens, Berry took a promotion to go work with the Philadelphia Eagles as Vice President of Football Operations under Howie Roseman.

Berry, along with Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, pushed for Kevin Stefanski to get the head coaching job last year. Now, Stefanski is the head coach and rather than serving as part of Dorsey's front office, Berry now gets to run his own as the team makes their push for organizational alignment. They appear to have achieved that and now must evaluate their roster, prepare for free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

What Does a Joe Woods Defense Look Like in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to many candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy including 49ers coach Joe Woods, so the question becomes what a Browns defense would look like under Woods.

Shawn Stevenson

Sunday General Manager Thoughts

As the Cleveland Browns are trying to determine who to hire for their general manager position, George Paton, the assistant general manger of the Minnesota Vikings, opted to take himself out of the running and the reactions have been... something.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know

Browns have hired their new tight ends coach in Drew Petzing, a position they will look to get more out of.

BrandonLittle

Best to all

Report: Vikings George Paton Pulls Name Out Of Consideration for Browns GM Job

One candidate for the Cleveland GM position has withdrawn his name of consideration, George Paton.

BrandonLittle

jque1

Report: Browns Meeting With Former Giants Coach Ben McAdoo, Fit Is Unknown

Ben McAdoo has made his way to Northeast Ohio per reports, unknown why for the time being, but could be have interest being on the staff.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Pulled Over, Marijuana Found In The Car, Cited For Speeding

Cleveland Browns running back finds himself in trouble again with the police, this time just a speeding ticket, could have been worse.

BrandonLittle

Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

Browns are meeting with Rich Scangarello to decide if he could be a fit with the new staff after parting ways with the Denver Broncos.

BrandonLittle

Best to all

Three Small School Senior Bowl Prospects For the Browns

The Senior Bowl offers one of a few opportunities for smaller school prospects to show they are just as good, if not better, than players from bigger schools. As the Cleveland Browns look for prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft, three small school prospects stand out as potential fits.

Pete Smith

Report: Kevin Stefanski, Browns won't retain DBs Coach DeWayne Walker

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain DeWayne Walker as the defensive backs coach. Walker interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles within the last week for the same position.

Pete Smith

Senior Bowl: Wednesday Notes

After a day of playing in shorts and helmets, the pads were on Wednesday and it looked far more like football. For many of the players the Cleveland Browns would be considering, these next two days are far more important in terms of the practice field.

Pete Smith