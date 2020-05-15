BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to VP of Football Operations, add Ryan Grigson Full-Time

BrandonLittle

Entering Friday, the Cleveland Browns had an open position near the top of the board. The position of VP of Football Operations is no longer absent. The team has decided to hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers.

While with the 49ers Mensah served a similar role, where he was running the research and development side of things for them. In his role with Cleveland, Mensah will work closely with the front office, GM to be exact, helping things run smoothly, helping the direction of the team as whole. A vital role that doesn’t get enough attention.

According to Mensah’s LinkedIn profile, he spent a total of seven years with the 49ers organization. Before that he did some portfolio managing, as well as working with JPMorgan. Fitting the profile of an Ivy League background that the Browns seem to be rolling with, Mensah fits to be like a logical pick. Obtaining a Bachelors degree from Princeton, as well as his Masters from Stanford.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland dot com, the Cleveland Browns also added Ryan Grigson to a full time position with the team. This position hasn’t been named yet, but the former Indianapolis Colts GM is back in football full-time. This seems to just about wrap up the Cleveland front office and what it will look like. Both hires look to be Andrew Berry moves, who he wants to work with and who he wants to be surrounded by. To succeed in the NFL you need to be in a good environment, that’s what Berry’s trying to build. 

