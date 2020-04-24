Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts Swap Picks In Second Round, Gain Fifth Round Pick

Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns always looked like a team that wanted to add more draft picks and when that didn't happen in the first round, taking Jedrick Wills from Alabama, it increased the likelihood that it would happen later on, such as at the top of the second round. With a run on offensive players, including running backs and wide receivers, the Browns opted to swap picks with the Colts, allowing them to move up to 44th pick to select Jonathan Taylor, the running back from Wisconsin.

In exchange for moving down three spots, the Browns were able to add the 160th pick in the draft, filling a hole that they had coming into this draft in the fifth round. The fifth round is the only round where the Browns entered the draft without any picks as their fifth round pick was included in a trade to acquire Wyatt Teller before the season from the Buffalo Bills, along with a seventh round pick.

For what amounts to largely a processing free, the Browns add another pick, giving them eight with seven remaining when including the selection for Jedrick Wills.

The Colts select Taylor from Wisconsin, who some viewed as maybe the best back in the entire draft. They want to win now, having added Philip Rivers and DeForest Buckner this offseason. They already added Michael Pittman Jr, the receiver out of USC in the second round. Now, they have a running back that can help them win now.