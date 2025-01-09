Browns' Offensive Star Named Top Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Browns' roster may look a heck of a lot different next season, and that shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the fact that they just went 3-14.
The Browns will have numerous potential trade candidates on their roster in the coming months, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has placed offensive tackle Jack Conklin on his list of the top 10 possible trade candidates in the NFL going into the offseason.
"While hanging onto two-time first-team All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin would make sense, so would moving him to generate cap space and acquire more draft capital," Knox wrote. "Conklin is a high-level starter when healthy, but, because of Deshaun Watson's albatross of a contract, the Browns need to restock the roster with rookie contracts."
Cleveland signed Conklin back in 2020, and initially, it looked like a great move, as he earned a First-Team All-Pro selection during his debut campaign with the club.
Since then, though, it has been a rough road for Conklin.
Injuries have largely derailed the 30-year-old over the past several seasons, but that did not stop the Browns from handing him a four-year, $60 million extension in December 2022.
That hasn't exactly paid off for Cleveland. Conklin has played in just 34 games over the last four campaigns and has shown obvious signs of decline.
He has two years remaining on his deal and is slated to earn $28 million in base salary in 2025 and 2026 combined.
Whether or not the Browns would even be able to find a suitor for the injury-prone Conklin is a very debatable point.