Texans vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have both surprised a lot of people this season. The Pats started the year 1-2 before turning things around, and the Texans haven’t lost since early December.

Both teams limited their opponents to just field goals in the Wild Card Round. The Steelers had two against the Texans, and the Chargers had just in New England.

Which defense will reign supreme and advance to the AFC Championship Game?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Divisional Round.

Texans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans +3 (-102)

Patriots -3 (-118)

Moneyline

Texans +145

Patriots -175

Total

41.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Texans vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC

Texans record: 13-5

Patriots record: 15-3

Texans vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The Texans are 10-8 against the spread this season.

The Patriots are 13-5 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 12-6 in the Texans' games this season.

The OVER is 11-7 in the Patriots' games this season.

The Texans are 5-4 against the spread on the road this season.

The Patriots are 6-4 against the spread at home this season.

Texans vs. Patriots Injury Reports

Texans Injury Report

Jawhar Jordan – questionable

Justin Watson – questionable

Nico Collins – questionable

Ajani Carter – injured reserve

Patriots Injury Report

Khyiris Tonga – questionable

Christian Gonzalez – questionable

Alex Austin – injured reserve

Mack Hollins – injured reserve

Texans vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch

Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots

Drake Maye led the Patriots to their first playoff win without Tom Brady in nearly 30 years, and now New England is the home favorite with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line.

Maye had a terrific sophomore year in New England. He was fourth in the league with 4,394 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns. He led the league with a 77.2 QBR, and also ran for four scores.

The young quarterback will face a tough test in the form of the Texans defense on Sunday afternoon. They held the Steelers to just 175 total yards, including 112 passing yards, and allowed a league-low 277.2 yards per game in the regular season.

Texans vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick

This total is the lowest on the board this weekend, but I don’t think it’s low enough. Both of these defenses flexed their muscles in the Wild Card Round, and Houston’s 30 points were buoyed by two defensive touchdowns.

Houston has now gone under the total in seven of nine road games this season, and the total has been less than 45 in all 18 of its contests.

This should be a dog fight in New England with defenses dominating the game.

Pick: Under 41.5 (-118)

