Browns Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a press availability on Thursday. The chief reason for it was the news that he was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing his excellence both on and off the field. In Landry's case, his work off the field has been outstanding since becoming a member of the Browns, both in Miami and Cleveland. After briefly touching on what an honor that is for him, he was asked about issues with the team and the topic turned his teammate and close friend Odell Beckham.

When Landry was asked to comment about reports regarding Beckham asking opponents to come get him, he responded, saying:

"I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here. You know, it's not even about trying to go somewhere else. I think for him, he's been a leader. He comes to work every day. He's a guy who is playing through injuries and all the things you want out of a player. And inside of this organization, he has a voice, he has responsibility to himself, to all of us to go out there and compete every Sunday and he does. I don't think- he doesn't want to leave. He's not trying to leave, to answer your question."

He was then asked where he thinks these things come from, referring to these reports. To that, Landry answered, "I mean, I don't know. That's a question for you guys. I don't write. I haven't heard him say anything directly, so I don't know how it could come out to be all that it is now."

This echoes the sentiments from Baker Mayfield and J.C. Tretter that have come out in recent days. Landry has a relationship with Beckham that dates back to their time as teammates at LSU and has often been asked by media members to try to get inside the head of Beckham, speak for him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?

Sheldrick Redwine's Multifaced Contributions The Past Two Weeks

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns rookie Sheldrick Redwine has seen a lot of action the past two weeks on defense. He's done reasonably well for himself, particularly last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but what makes his contributions truly impressive is the fact he did it at two different positions.

Justin Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns voted defensive back Juston Burris the Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019. This stands out as Burris hasn't been on the Browns roster the entire season, released before the season started and then coming back for their third game of the year.

Combination of Wyatt Teller and Kendall Provided a Boost Sunday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback the opening week of the season when Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury. Returning for his first action against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamm and Wyatt Teller provided a boost to the team's offensive line performance.

From Top to Bottom, It's Been Difficult to Enjoy the Browns This Season

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their last five, including four at home. They are still alive for the playoffs, albeit barely. Nevertheless, this season has been incredibly difficult to enjoy anything about this season due to everything that has been going on with the team.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Responds to Difficult Questions After a Win

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had to answer a number of difficult questions despite the win against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the actions of his players, specifically Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham.

Baker Mayfield Trying Too Hard to Get the Ball to Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals provided the worst results this season as it relates to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trying to get the ball to Odell Beckham. It's become a debilitating problem for the offense and is mostly on Mayfield.