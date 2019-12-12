Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a press availability on Thursday. The chief reason for it was the news that he was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing his excellence both on and off the field. In Landry's case, his work off the field has been outstanding since becoming a member of the Browns, both in Miami and Cleveland. After briefly touching on what an honor that is for him, he was asked about issues with the team and the topic turned his teammate and close friend Odell Beckham.

When Landry was asked to comment about reports regarding Beckham asking opponents to come get him, he responded, saying:

"I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here. You know, it's not even about trying to go somewhere else. I think for him, he's been a leader. He comes to work every day. He's a guy who is playing through injuries and all the things you want out of a player. And inside of this organization, he has a voice, he has responsibility to himself, to all of us to go out there and compete every Sunday and he does. I don't think- he doesn't want to leave. He's not trying to leave, to answer your question."

He was then asked where he thinks these things come from, referring to these reports. To that, Landry answered, "I mean, I don't know. That's a question for you guys. I don't write. I haven't heard him say anything directly, so I don't know how it could come out to be all that it is now."

This echoes the sentiments from Baker Mayfield and J.C. Tretter that have come out in recent days. Landry has a relationship with Beckham that dates back to their time as teammates at LSU and has often been asked by media members to try to get inside the head of Beckham, speak for him.