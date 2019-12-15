Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

On FOX NFL Sunday, in light of what wide receiver Jarvis Landry said about Odell Beckham and his desire to stay with the Cleveland Browns, Jay Glazer was given a chance to respond. Glazer did not back off from his reporting that Beckham wanted out, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but he did concede the reality that's it isn't really up to Beckham whether he stays in Cleveland or not.

Glazer's reporting is that in October, Beckham was telling opponents to come and get him out of Cleveland. Landry, when asked about it this past week, said he's never heard anything directly from Beckham about leaving, says he wants to be in Cleveland.

And the reality is that both things are likely true. In October, Beckham, fueled by the frustration of the sports hernia he is dealing with, a Browns team that was headed toward 2-6 and not getting the ball, he did exactly what Glazer is reporting.

It's also likely true that Beckham, now in December, realizes that he can't control his situation, is playing with one of his best friends in Landry and doesn't want to earn the reputation of being difficult, always unhappy.

The Browns don't have to move Beckham, likely have no plans to do so, but they do have to get him on the same page with the rest of the organization. Fully recovering from the sports hernia will likely address a lot of the frustration, but the team simply has to play better and be able to effectively utilize him as well as the rest of their offensive weapons.

That is about the organization as much as it is Beckham. The Browns get set to take on the Arizona Cardinals, an opportunity not only to get back to .500 at 7-7, but to better utilize Beckham and get this offense looking more efficient as they reach the end of the 2019 season.