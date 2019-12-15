BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

On FOX NFL Sunday, in light of what wide receiver Jarvis Landry said about Odell Beckham and his desire to stay with the Cleveland Browns, Jay Glazer was given a chance to respond. Glazer did not back off from his reporting that Beckham wanted out, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but he did concede the reality that's it isn't really up to Beckham whether he stays in Cleveland or not.

Glazer's reporting is that in October, Beckham was telling opponents to come and get him out of Cleveland. Landry, when asked about it this past week, said he's never heard anything directly from Beckham about leaving, says he wants to be in Cleveland.

And the reality is that both things are likely true. In October, Beckham, fueled by the frustration of the sports hernia he is dealing with, a Browns team that was headed toward 2-6 and not getting the ball, he did exactly what Glazer is reporting.

It's also likely true that Beckham, now in December, realizes that he can't control his situation, is playing with one of his best friends in Landry and doesn't want to earn the reputation of being difficult, always unhappy.

The Browns don't have to move Beckham, likely have no plans to do so, but they do have to get him on the same page with the rest of the organization. Fully recovering from the sports hernia will likely address a lot of the frustration, but the team simply has to play better and be able to effectively utilize him as well as the rest of their offensive weapons.

That is about the organization as much as it is Beckham. The Browns get set to take on the Arizona Cardinals, an opportunity not only to get back to .500 at 7-7, but to better utilize Beckham and get this offense looking more efficient as they reach the end of the 2019 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Rapoport: Browns Management Supports Kitchens

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network came out with a report Sunday that the management of the Cleveland Browns continues to support Freddie Kitchens as the head coach of the team for 2020. While that is likely true, there is still likely more going on behind the scenes.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Browns Rule Out Olivier Vernon While Cardinals Release Terrell Suggs

Pete Smith

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice before they leave in preparation to play the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns announced defensive end Olivier Vernon would not play this week while the Cardinals announced the release of pass rusher Terrell Suggs.

Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns were on the practice field with all hands on deck except for center J.C. Tretter, who is continuing to deal with an ankle injury. Kitchens responded to a number of questions about players being able to go against the Arizona Cardinals among other notes from the day.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?