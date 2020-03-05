BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns J.C. Tretter Provides Downsides of Proposed CBA, Notes Pro Bowl Farce

Pete Smith

In an effort to educate the electorate for the upcoming vote involving the collective bargaining agreement, Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter provided an outline of the drawbacks involved in passing it. Tretter isn't trying to sway anyone to vote one way or the other, but is simply trying to make sure that the players know exactly what is included, so that if it does pass, they aren't caught by surprise. He also points out how absurd the notion is of tying play to the Pro Bowl is.

Tretter lays it all out there, starting with the fact they would be adding a 17th regular game, an extra playoff game while the season will still only have one bye week. The increased minimum salaries take a few years to kick in and the money they'd be getting from a 17th game isn't coming from nowhere, which is to say it would be coming out of the player performance pool.

One of the things that stands out is how Tretter eviscerates the Pro Bowl as a means to determine pay for players simply by pointing out how it works. He points out that it's more difficult for players to make the Pro Bowl from losing teams. The Baltimore Ravens, for example, had 12 players make the Pro Bowl last year. It's a popularity contest. There's a correlation between twitter followers and making the Pro Bowl. The game, at least is allegedly supposed to be about production.

Simply going to the Pro Bowl doesn't do it either. Alternates don't receive the same pay benefits as players that make it on the initial ballot. They get the honor of being in the Pro Bowl, but are no better off in terms of their pay.

Tretter makes himself available for anyone that has questions about the proposed collective bargaining agreement. He's not advocating voting in one direction or another, but even if this ends up being a great deal for the players because they have more leverage than they ever had as owners want to get a television deal done, there are some fundamentally ridiculous parts to it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Showcase Diversity while Majority of NFL Misses the Mark

The NFL lacks diversity across the coaching staff and front office personnel. The Cleveland Browns are one of the few teams that are diverse in important roles.

Shawn Stevenson

by

69Rixter

Scouting Report: Matt Peart, OT Connecticut

Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart won't be one of the earliest taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but he could a high priority target for the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Reported Chargers-Panthers Trade Likely Impacts Browns

According to multiple reports, but noted first by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are trading left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Trai Turner. That deal has implications for the Cleveland Browns if it's finalized.

Pete Smith

Packers Reportedly Exploring Signing Joe Schobert

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring the possibility of making a run at Cleveland Browns free agent linebacker Joe Schobert in an attempt to bring the former Wisconsin Badger home.

Pete Smith

Breer: Browns Can't Risk Missing Out in Draft, Must Address OLine in Free Agency

On his weekly radio spot with Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan, Albert Breer was asked about how the Cleveland Browns would address the offensive line and suggested the Browns had to act in free agency because they could miss out in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Ezra Cleveland, OT Boise State

Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland is as athletic as any prospect in this draft class and he might be an ideal fit for the Cleveland Browns and their wide zone scheme.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to Help Browns With Uniform Reveal, Putting to Sleep Rumors of Him Being Moved

Odell Beckham Jr. will be helping the Cleveland Browns with their uniform reveal in April, signaling he’s sticking around.

BrandonLittle

Scouting Report: Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is one of the best offensive tackle prospects and might be the top tackle target for the Cleveland Browns in this draft class.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt Won't Be Charged For Marijuana Possession

Cleveland Browns running back and pending free agent Kareem Hunt will not face changes for possession of marijuana stemming from his traffic stop in Rocky River, Ohio.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is one of the most impressive in this year's draft class and could absolutely be in the mix for the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith