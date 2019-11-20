Browns
Larry Ogunjobi's Appeal is Upheld, Will Miss Dolphins Game

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi filed an appeal after the NFL announced a one-game suspension for his actions in the brawl between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. He went to the league office to make his case on Monday. Wednesday, the NFL decided that he'd still be out for one game, missing this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, but that he would no longer be fined. Ogunjobi gets to keep $10,527 but the Browns are still down a starting defensive tackle this week along with likely both defensive ends.

Ogunjobi was suspended for shoving Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph after Rudolph was separated from Myles Garrett, who was at that point being pummeled by Maurkice Pouncey. The NFL ruled that Ogunjobi's actions came after the officials had gotten the situation under control.

Ogunjobi and Garrett will be out this week against the Dolphins, but the Browns will have Ogunjobi back for the rematch against the Steelers the following week.

The Browns are still an overwhelming favorite to beat the Dolphins, which would get their record to 5-6 on the season, but being down likely three of their starting defensive linemen will make it far more challenging than it should be.

