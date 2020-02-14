BrownsDigest
Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

Pete Smith

After being reinstated by the NFL, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to ESPN's Mina Kimes on Outside the Lines about the incident on November 14th with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph. Other than Garrett serving out his suspension, the story was almost over as soon as it started, despite the allegations. 

Garrett did not back off his assertion that Rudolph referred him by a racial slur. Although Rudolph has not commented on this story to this point, he was adamant at the time he didn't say it. The most notable part of the interview is when Garrett talks about what he feels is a mysterious lack of audio on a nationally televised game. 

Garrett tells Kimes specifically what he believes Rudolph called him, which Garrett is hesitant to even bring up. "He called me a 'stupid N-word." He's still annoyed that what he told the NFL came out, which is supposed to be a confidential process. That's just one of the numerous loose ends in this story. When Garrett met with the NFL in this case, it was out in the public sphere for everyone to consume within hours, if it even took that long.

Part of the reason Garrett was bothered by that fact, according to him, is he didn't tell the NFL what he believed happened in an attempt to justify his actions, saying there isn't one for what he did. He owned his actions from the very beginning. Garrett insists he was just trying to explain what happened that caused the situation.

Whether people choose to believe Garrett's accusations or not, the most fascinating part of the story was then and still continues to be the lack of audio to investigate Garrett's claims. Much of the reason for the suspension being six games was the fact it was a nationally televised game. Nevin Lawson of the Arizona Cardinals also hit an opponent with a helmet later in the season in a much less public game without video of the event being rolled continuously and he was suspended one game. 

"Most quarterbacks wear [microphones] in their helmets. He somehow lost his helmet and had to get another one without a mike. There were guys that were mike'd up near me - near us during that time that didn't hear anything. And from what I've heard, there have been audio that could have heard or something or could not have heard something. They don't want to say. So, something was said. I know something was said. Now, whether the NFL wants to acknowledge it, that's up to them."

The point Garrett brings up regarding the NFL is just as serious and easier to believe. With all of the audio equipment, be it in helmets or on the sideline for nationally televised games, used for programming by companies like NFL Films, the teams themselves or anyone else, so much of it seems to be readily available. In this situation, the NFL would have people believe that no audio is available that could illuminate this situation.

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

Future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers will be with a new team next year, the impact of that could be felt in Cleveland as soon as an hour into the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

Pete Smith

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith